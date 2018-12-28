News flash: We are still in cuffing season! That's right, stargazers. Love is swirling in the crisp winter air, which reminds me, your January 2019 love horoscope is here, and fiery Mars will be a key player. Incase you haven't heard, the planet of action left dreamy Pisces and entered hot-headed Aries on Dec. 31, just in time for the new year. FYI: Mars is the planet of energy, sex, desire, war, aggression, and it just so happens to be Aries' planetary ruler. So, you already know what time it is. Granted, this transit is totally sexy and passionate, but as usual, everything has a dark side. Long story short, don't let this red-hot passion get the best of you. It, too, can be a bit impulsive and rash.

On another note, there will be a new moon (partial solar eclipse) in Capricorn on Jan. 5, bringing new beginnings to our security axis, whether it be personally or professionally. This is the second of this eclipse series, as the first took place on July 12 in the sign of Cancer. Themes related to our home life, professional life, self-nurture, and reputation world will be top of mind during this time. Meaning, if there's a serious (Capricorn-like) relationship on the horizon, it might start with this upcoming eclipse, if it hasn't started already. However, if you'd like more insight on this, take a look at which house Capricorn and Cancer fall on your birth chart.

Something else to consider is the following: Venus, planet of love, beauty, and relationships, leaves smoldering Scorpio, and enters adventurous Sagittarius on Jan. 7. Mind you, this is just two days after the new moon, and TBH, I find it interesting, considering Capricorn is straight business, and Sagittarius is always living on the edge. However, when we consider the love department, Venus in Sagittarius is playful, adventurous, and into gambling, if you know what I mean. So, I wouldn't be surprised if some of you take off on a sporadic road trip wit your SO, or perhaps a new love? To be continued...

Here's what's in store for your love life this month:

Aries: You're Feeling Totally Adventurous

You're taking a walk on the wild side this month, Aries. Exotic pen pal? Spontaneous adventures? You're game for it all, and it's 2019. Have fun, and do you.

Taurus: You're Partaking In Secret Rendezvous

Secret love affair? You're keeping things to yourself these days, but you're craving real intimacy, and let's be honest: hot sex. Don't think about it so much, and do what feels right, Taurus.

Gemini: Love Is Most Definitely In The Air

You know that time of year, when you can't get enough of your boo thang? Because let's face it, this does not happen everyday. Anyhoo, enjoy these moments with your SO.

Cancer: Things Are Becoming Official

You've always been the relationship type, but there's something different about you, and I know you can feel it. Things are either making it, or breaking it these days, Cancer. Make a move.

Leo: You're Flirting Up A Storm

Meow. Your sass is simply out of control these days, Leo. You're having fun, dancing the night away, and flirting up a storm. You can blame Jupiter and Venus in Sagittarius.

Virgo: You're Feeling As Passionate As Ever

The new moon eclipse will shake up your fifth house of creativity, romance, and individual expression. Do you, and don't repress that red-hot passion running through your veins, Virgo.

Libra: You're Having Coquettish Conversation

Mental tennis? You're extra witty this month, and the cosmos are purposely gifting you with endless conversations, and adorable banter. Have fun with it, Libra.

Scorpio: You're Really Feeling Yourself

You know your worth, and you're finally speaking up for yourself, too. Sadly, those who don't have your best interest at heart will be cut from your life, and all because of you. Bravo, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: All Eyes Are On You

Shine bright like a diamond, Sagittarius. Jupiter and Venus are dazzling you with charm, grace, and in excess! Everyone wants to know your name, so easy on the partying.

Capricorn: You're Fantasizing About Your Ideal Partner

No one is perfect, but you know exactly the type of partner you're looking for. Beware of karmic contacts this month, but even then, it's doesn't hurt to dream, Capricorn.

Aquarius: You're Making Friends... With Benefits

Settle down there, Aquarius. Why are you so mischievous? Looks like you've got yet another friend this month, and from the looks of it, things are getting saucy.

Pisces: You're Finally Letting Go Of Your Past

How do you expect to find love if you're still stuck on your ex? These relationships don't make you feel good, which is how you know they're incredibly toxic. Let it all go, Pisces.