An incredibly powerful eclipse season is upon us, and given that these eclipses are taking place via the Cancer-Capricorn axis, it only makes the energy around us that much more potent. Imagine, Cancer and Capricorn are viewed as the parents of the zodiac, and eerily enough, your full moon lunar eclipse 2019 horoscope is precisely about taking full responsibility for yourself and dealing with the consequences of your actions. The North Node in Cancer is guiding you towards the divine feminine while helping you heal yourself, but with Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn, you'll be experiencing a deep catharsis, both personally and collectively speaking during this time. Capricorn is the last earth sign in the zodiac. It's the perfect hybrid of Taurus' "slow-and-steady-wins-the-race" mentality and Virgo's brilliant precision. Most importantly, it's also a symbol of tradition, hierarchy, and the government, and things are headed towards a massive restructuring.

On July 16, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, sitting alongside Saturn and Pluto Retrograde and the South Node in Capricorn. A partial lunar eclipse takes place when part of moon enters the earth's shadow, as per NASA. Full moon lunar eclipses are different from new moon solar eclipses because it's a time of letting go as opposed to starting new. Full moons are a time for endings and completion, but with Saturn retrograde, Pluto retrograde, and the South Node in the mix, this is also the ending of a very important cycle — one none of us will ever see again.

This eclipse season is simply part of the story, and the grand finale of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series will take place in January 2020. In the meantime, think back to July 2000 and January 2010, because similar themes may be resurfacing during this time. While you're at it, look at where Cancer-Capricorn are location via your birth chart. This is where you'll experience a powerful breakthrough.

Read your full moon lunar eclipse horoscope below:

Aries: You're Reassessing Your Goals And Sense Of Authority

What are you willing to let go of, Aries? Your soul mission is calling. Repressed fears are no longer an option. So go do what you were born to do. The world needs you.

Taurus: You're Letting Go Of Traditional Philosophies

Embrace the infinite possibilities headed your way, but make sure you let go of the negative beliefs you've acquired throughout your lifetime in the process. Embrace the new you, Taurus.

Gemini: You're Purging Toxic Emotions And Entanglements

You're becoming a beautiful butterfly, Gemini. But in the midst of your evolution process, there are a few things you need to let go of. Remember who you are and what you're capable of.

Cancer: You're Settling Deep Relationship Matters

Way to go, Cancer. The days where you stayed quiet just to make others happy are no longer. Speak your peace, make amends, and say your goodbyes if need be. You're on a new level.

Leo: You're Making Permanent Changes In Your Routine

The show must go on, Leo. But in order for this to happen, you need to let your soul speak for itself. Make sure you're tending to your mind, body, and soul. Create a positive environment for yourself, too.

Virgo: You're Confronting Your Unconscious Fear Of Joy

What makes you happy, Virgo? You're a unique being, so why not embrace it and share your gifts with the world? Like it or not, your happiness is forever a priority. Start tapping into your individuality.

Libra: You're Purging Family And Ancestral Karma

Let it all wash away, Libra. Your relationship with your authority figures is just as important as the one you have with yourself. And if not now, when? Your reputation in the world depends on it.

Scorpio: You're Letting Go Of Negative Thought Patterns

Can you see the light, Scorpio? It's been a long ride but you finally made it to the other side. So what if your environment seems grim? This simply means you've outgrown your old ways and mindset. Bravo!

Sagittarius: You're Releasing What Doesn't Value Your Worth

We're not worthy, Sagittarius. You are such a powerhouse, and it's time you own up to your self worth. Your time, money, and energy are worth so much, but they don't always align with your surroundings.

Capricorn: You're In The Process Of Being Reborn

Shed, shed, shed, Capricorn. The new you is en route, and you've been feeling it for some time now. You are not your past, but that doesn't mean you can't learn a thing or two from your experiences, right?

Aquarius: You're Paying Back Karmic Debt

Oh, Aquarius. The only word I have for you is "surrender." Not everyone is gifted with the art of letting go, but interestingly enough, you're one of the few. So what's stopping you? Pay attention to your dreams.

Pisces: Your Letting Go Of Toxic Social Conditioning

What happened to you when you were younger, Pisces? The world could never measure up to your Peter Pan expectations, but it's time you start tapping into your unicorn magic and connecting with likeminded groups of individuals who share your same fantasies. Being you is all you need to do.