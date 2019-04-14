It's been a hot minute since we were keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's relationship. After calling it quits in August after almost two years of dating, it appeared that the former couple had moved on — until a flirty interaction on Saturday, April 13 made it feel like it was 2017 all over again. Younes Bendjima’s comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Instagram photo calls her by a sweet pet name, and you'll be shook by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's response. It's going down in the comments section, so take a seat.

It all started when the Poosh founder took to Instagram to post a photo of her rocking a red leather blazer dress and looking straight fire. She joked in the caption, "Do you take AMEX?" While Kardashian is no stranger to sharing sexy snaps on the social media platform, it looked like her post on Saturday, April 13 had her ex Younes Bendjima feeling some type of way.

The 25-year-old took to the comments section, writing, "Ya look good minnie mouse."

Insert eyes emoji. Understandably, fans started freaking out and flooded the comments section with questions about the pair's relationship status, because, let's be honest, that's a pretty friendly exchange to be having with your ex on Instagram.

While Kardashian didn't respond to any fan queries about getting back together with the Algerian model, she continued to fuel speculation that something was amiss when she quipped back, per Cosmopolitan, "[M]erci, mickey." Um, I'm sorry, but when Kourt breaks out the French, I'm all on in the flirtation speculation.

TBH, I'm not sure what's going on here, but it definitely brings to mind the December 2018 Instagram tribute that Bendjima shared in honor of his former flame.

"Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out," he wrote at the time on his Instagram Story. Sharing a slideshow of photos with Kardashian, he continued, "I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that. You [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic]."

He appeared to hint at a possible reconciliation in the future, writing, "It’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go."

However, it looked like the feelings weren't reciprocated on the reality star's end. When the former couple bumped into each other at Alfred Tea Room in Los Angeles by chance back in February, an inside source told E! News that Kardashian had "moved on."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Kourtney bumped into Younes getting coffee at Alfred. It wasn't a planned meet up," the source told the publication. "She goes there often and so does he."

"She was happy to see him. It wasn't awkward for her and they chatted for a few minutes," the source continued. "He texts her from time to time but she has moved on. It was nice to see him and she was glad to see he's doing well."

So, was Saturday's flirty conversation a hint at a reconciliation or merely friendly banter? We'll have to wait to find out.