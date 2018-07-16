Could there be trouble in paradise for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima? Well, if a recent comment on Instagram is any indication, the two may be seeing some troubled times. Or maybe they’re just realizing some incompatibilities. So, here’s what happened: Kardashian posted a rather sexy photo of herself in a thong bikini, which Bendjima wasn’t too happy about, so he wrote a distasteful comment for all the world to see. Younes Bendjima’s comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini photo is more than disappointing. It’s downright shocking.

Kardashian’s photo, which is really fun and empowering, shows the 39-year-old reality star sitting on a patch of grass in a large sun hat and thong bikini. Although she has her back to the camera, Kardashian is smiling back at the photographer and looking like she’s having a blast.

“don’t be shady, be a lady☀️,” Kardashian captioned the post.

But Bendjima swiftly put in his two cents and fans aren’t happy with what he said.

In a now-deleted comment, Bendjima wrote, “thats what you need to show to get likes?” Fans captured the gross comment in a screenshot, so it lives on forever.

Yikes! Sounds like he doesn’t approve of Kardashian’s revealing photo at all. But, really, who is he to say anything? Her body, her choice. Right? Of course!

In any case, before Kardashian could say anything publicly about it (she still hasn’t), her fans came to her defense, shading Bendjima for his comment.

Here's the controversial pic Kardashian posted:

“Work it girl! You only live young once,” one Instagram user said. “Anyone with negative comments are just jealous period. Do you!”

Another user wrote, “I'm so glad she doesn't need anyone's approval to wear whatever she wants. Live your life.”

Other fans expressed their disappointment in Bendjima's comment on Twitter.

Meanwhile, more fans took to Bendjima's Instagram to troll him by pointing out his hypocrisy, writing, "That's what you have to do to get likes?" on his photos baring skin (which he posts on the regular).

And then, of course, there are those who sided with Bendjima:

Overall, though, fans of the eldest Kardashian sister were not happy about Bendjima’s decision to publicly shame her.

More perplexing than Bendjima’s comment itself is the fact that Kardashian posts revealing photos quite frequently. This just seems to be the first time Bendjima has ever expressed an issue with it publicly.

Take this photo, for example, in which Kardashian is sporting a very tiny bikini while relaxing with one of her kids:

Kardashian posted the pic just two days prior, on July 14, but Bendjima didn’t say anything negative about it — which is only right.

And on July 11, Kardashian posted yet another bikini photo:

Again, nothing from Bendjima then either. So, what’s the deal?

Well, maybe you could chalk it up to him being younger than Kardashian. For those of you who don’t know, there’s a 14-year age gap between Kardashian and Bendjima. And I imagine there’s a lifestyle difference between them, too. Kardashian is a mom and she’s nearing middle age, so she could have a deeper understanding and appreciation of her body than a younger person might have. I mean, Kardashian is obviously feeling herself in all the photos she posts and why shouldn’t she? She looks amazing!

Younes, some advice: ya need to get on my girl Kourtney's level before you screw this whole thing up!