You Won't Believe These 40 Products Under $15 Have Thousands Of Positive Reviews On Amazon

Let's be real: sometimes, you just feel like going on a real shopping spree, which means how much you buy is just as important as what you buy. But when that mood hits, don't just buy the kind of cheap things you'll regret purchasing later. Luckily, that's where Amazon comes in: Not only are there a slew of affordable products available on Amazon for less than $15, but you can ensure that each item lives up to the hype.

And if you've got some reservations about picking up a bunch of items less than $15, there's no need worry — each product has hundreds, if not thousands, of user-verified reviews that you can peruse to make sure you're getting exactly what you want.

Gone are the days of receiving your item, then regretting your retail therapy shopping spree after a couple of glasses of Pinot Noir: Just leave it the smart, honest Amazon reviewers to assure you that the aromatherapy mist you've been eyeballing actually helps you relax before bedtime (spoiler alert: it does.) So what are you waiting for? With so many Amazon products under $15 that are legitimately amazing, it's time to get that wallet open and start spending.

1 The Tool That Removes The Stems From Your Strawberries Chef'n Strawberry Huller $8 Amazon See on Amazon Lopping off the top of a strawberry ultimately results in waste — because you'll likely wind up cutting off some berry as well — but with the Chef'n strawberry huller, you can easily remove the green stem. Safer than a knife, this huller is great for preparing fresh strawberries for pies and baking, and the stainless steel claw is resistant to rust.

2 A Cleaning Solution Formulated Specifically For Your Makeup Brushes EcoTools Makeup Brush Shampoo $7 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using traditional soap and water that might not remove all the dirt and grime from your makeup brushes, try using the EcoTools makeup brush shampoo. This makeup brush cleanser is made without any parabens, phthalates, or synthetic aromas — and unlike other makeup cleansers, this one won't leave any oily residues behind on your tools. One Amazon reviewer wrote that this shampoo "got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning."

3 The Hairbrush Designed To Gently Detangle Your Hair Art Naturals Detangling Hair Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional brushes can just wind up yanking and tugging on any knots in the hair — and causing breakage — but the Art Naturals detangling hair brush is designed with soft, cone-shaped bristles gently separate any knots, wet or dry. This comb won't dig into your scalp, and the ergonomic handle has a curved so that it fits comfortably in your hands.

4 A Dry Brush That Helps Improve Your Blood Circulation Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to prevent or heal ingrown hair, exfoliate away dead skin, or just improve your blood circulation to get glowing, radiant skin, the Wholesome Beauty dry skin body brush is a great purchase. It comes with a hook and carrying bag, is made with natural bristles, and reviewers say this version is "not too hard, not too soft."

5 The Foot Roller That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis And More TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $7 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use the TheraFlow foot massage roller to relieve pain from plantar fasciitis — but it's also great for pain resulting from high arches, and to ease the tension within the fascia and soft tissues in your feet. Usable on any flat surface, this roller is exceptionally durable since it's made from high-quality Theaceae wood, and it can even help stimulate blood flow.

6 A Pack Of Oil Blotting Tissues Made With Natural Bamboo Charcoal PleasingCare Oil-Absorbing Tissues $7 Amazon See on Amazon Blotting papers are a great way to absorb excess oil from your skin, and the PleasingCare oil-absorbing tissues are made with organic bamboo charcoal, so they're also eco-friendly. These blotting sheets don't use any powder to remove the shine from your skin, and each tissue is large, so you can easily cleanse your entire face using just one.

7 The Deodorant That Utilizes Natural Mineral Salts To Get Rid Of Unwanted Odors Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant $14 Amazon See on Amazon The Bali Secrets natural deodorant is a vegan and made without any baking soda, parabens, aluminum, and synthetic preservatives. It doesn't feel sticky after application, and is made with other soothing ingredients like aloe vera gel, coconut and coconut oil. Buy this in a few different scents, like a rose or sandalwood version.

8 A Bathtub Accessory That Prevents Hair From Clogging Your Drain TubShroom Drain Hair Protector $13 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of having to snake your drain — or call a plumber — every couple of months just to get rid of all the hair and gunk that's slowing it down? Try using the TubShroom. This handy bathtub accessory fits inside your drain, neatly collecting any stray hairs around it so that when it's time to clean it out, all you have to do is swipe your finger, and poof — it's clean. And because it's made from industrial-strength silicone, you won't have to worry about it breaking or wearing down over time.

9 The Handy Tool That Easily Removes The Leaves From Your Herbs Chef'n Herb Stripper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wasting time trying to pluck every leaf of thyme or kale straight from the stem, use the Chef'n herb stripper and save yourself some prep work. This handy tool strips the leaves from greens and herbs — so that you don't have to risk accidentally cutting yourself as you prepare meals — and the curved edge even doubles as a chopper.

10 A Compact Blender With Stainless Steel Blades Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional blenders, the Hamilton Beach single-serve blender makes your favorite smoothie, protein shake, frozen coffee, and more — directly in a portable drinking cup that you can take with you while you're out and about. The blades are made from durable stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, and one reviewer writes: "This blender is put to use nearly every day."

11 The Device That Gives You Delicious Frothed Milk In Seconds Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother $13 Amazon See on Amazon You don't need a fancy machine to get deliciously frothed milk for your coffee — just use the Zulay Kitchen handheld milk frother. This handy device lets you make cappuccinos at home, and because it's made from food-safe stainless steel — you won't have to worry about it rusting or breaking. The motor works quietly so that you won't disturb the people around you (which makes it great for the office), and you can even use it to whip egg whites.

12 A Fabric Defuzzer With Three Different Depth Settings For A Close Shave Conair Fabric Defuzzer $10 Amazon See on Amazon With three different depth settings so that you can customize how close of a shave you get — less for things like T-shirts, more for heavier sweaters — the Conair fabric defuzzer runs on two AA batteries so that you won't have to worry about recharging it, and it works on clothing, furniture, and linens. The lint catcher is detachable, so cleaning out this shaver is simple, and the exceptionally large shaving head makes quick work of practically any garment.

13 The Facial Sheet Masks That Are Infused With Vitamin E — And Have Ingredients Like Charcoal And Gold DERMAL Facial Mask Sheets $11 Amazon See on Amazon With 16 different masks per order — each with soothing and nourishing ingredients like green tea, cucumber, honey, and god — the DERMAL facial mask sheet is quite the find. The added vitamin E leaves your complexion feeling soft and moisturized, and the collagen is great for boosting the elasticity in your skin.

14 A Set Of Makeup Brushes Made With Premium Synthetic Bristles BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brushes $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you want to up your makeup game, these BS-MALL premium makeup brushes are the place to start: not only do they feel soft and silky to the touch, but the bristles won't fall out and are packed densely so that your makeup won't easily flake off from the brush onto the ground. Each order comes with 14 brushes: like a large kabuki brush, an angled contour brush, a spoolie, a fluffy blending brush for eyeshadow, and more. Reviewers say they're durable — and one reviewer says she's had them for well over a year without any shedding.

15 A Brilliant Colander That Collapses For Easy Storage Comfify Colander $13 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional plastic colanders take up a lot of space when they're in storage, which is only part of what makes the Comfify colander so great: they collapse down when you're done. The handles are made from soft rubber that's heat-resistant up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and the construction is completely BPA-free.

16 An Essential Oil That Helps You Relax Before Falling Asleep Healing Solutions Good Sleep Essential Oil $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a mixture of clary sage, copaiba, and lavender, the Healing Solutions good sleep essential oil helps relax your mind before you go to bed, so you're not left tossing and turning as you try to fall asleep. The dark glass bottle helps prevent any degradation to the oil when it's exposed to UV light, and one Amazon reviewer noted that "I actually fall asleep better, quicker, and snore less."

17 The Nose Mask That Helps Exfoliate Dead Skin And Remove Blackheads Elizavecca Hell-Pore Clean-Up Nose Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon The Elizavecca Hell-pore clean-up nose mask exfoliates the skin — and is also great for clearing out any stubborn blackheads that other masks and cleansers can't. This mask uses charcoal to help absorb any excess oil in your skin as it works to clear out toxins from your pores, and one Amazon reviewer noted that "it makes your skin feel so smooth and clean afterwards!" You can use it on your whole face, reviewers say, but it does hurt to peel off.

18 A Tool That Makes It Easy To Remove The Core From A Pineapple Yesker Pineapple Corer $7 Amazon See on Amazon It can be really hard to core a pineapple — so try using the Yesker pineapple corer and take some stress out of your life. This convenient tool is made from durable stainless steel that's 100 percent rust-proof — and to use, just twist it and pull. The core will easily remove, and you'll be eating fresh fruit in no time.

19 The AirPod Accessory That Keeps Them Secure In Your Ears Keybudz Ear Hooks $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me and can't use AirPods or EarBuds since they don't stay securely in your ears, try using the Keybudz ear hooks. These genius hooks attach to the outside of your headphones to keep them from falling out of your ears while you move, and the ultra-premium silicone construction is both antibacterial and comfortable to wear — plus, they even help reduce outside noise so that it's easier to hear whatever you're playing.

20 A Moisturizing Skin Cream That Works Everywhere Weleda Skin Food $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got dry skin on your hands, elbows, feet, face, or knees — Weleda skin food is a great option to moisturize your body without using any synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colors, or mineral oils. The added lavender gives this lotion a light, refreshing scent that helps you relax, and the nutrient-rich pansy extract is a natural anti-inflammatory that helps deeply hydrate parched skin.

21 The Facial Toner Made With 100 Percent Organic Moroccan Rose Water Leven Rose Facial Toner $14 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are there zero preservatives, synthetic fragrances, alcohols, or parabens, but the Leven Rose facial toner is made with 100 percent organic Moroccan rose water that helps balance your skin's natural pH level. This toner also helps reduce acne as well as dark marks in your complexion, and the dark glass bottle helps extend its shelf life since it prevents any damage from UV rays.

22 A Juicer That Works On Lemons AND Oranges Progressive Dome Citrus Juicer $6 Amazon See on Amazon The Progressive dome citrus juicer works with lemons, limes, and even oranges — so it's a perfect addition to your kitchen gadgets. The domed lid doubles as a measuring cup for added convenience, and the non-skid base ensures that it stays secure while you press the juice out of your citrus. Able to hold 1-cup of juice, one Amazon reviewer noted that "you get the maximum amount of juice quickly and easily when using this product."

23 The Rounded Ice Molds That Prevent Your Drink From Getting Too Watery Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds $10 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular square ice cubes that melt quickly, the Tovolo sphere ice molds leave you with round balls of ice that take longer to melt — allowing you to savor your cocktail without diluting your drink. Ideal for whiskey but great for all types of liquids (think of how great they'd look in a punch bowl), these ice molds have a leak-proof design that prevents them from spilling in your freezer, and the construction is completely BPA-free.

24 A Pizza Cutter Wheel That Protects Your Hands From Accidental Cuts Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $14 Amazon See on Amazon The Kitchy pizza cutter wheel has an ergonomic handle that allows for you to get a more precise cut — and the built-in protective blade guard saves your fingers from any accidental cuts. This cutter completely disassembles so that cleaning up is easy, and the stainless steel blade is both resistant to rust and corrosion. No wonder it has over 2,500 nearly-perfect reviews.

25 The Detoxifying Mask Made With Natural Bentonite Healing Clay Majestic Pure Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon Made with real bentonite clay from Wyoming, the Majestic Pure Indian healing clay goes deep into your pores to cleanse out any toxins and leave your complexion looking fresh and revitalized. Suitable for all types of skin, this mask is also great for minimizing the appearance of pores and healing acne — and you can mix the powder with apple cider vinegar for even more healing benefits. Use it as a hair mask, too.

26 A Miracle Remedy To Help Relax You Bach Rescue Remedy $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you're feeling a bit stressed, the Bach rescue remedy might be the perfect solution for you. Homeopathic and non-habit forming, this miracle was formulated by a doctor — and made with a blend of rock rose, clematis, star of Bethlehem, cherry plum, and impatiens — to calm and relax you. One Amazon reviewer with anxiety raved that they "take two drops before going to bed, and within five minutes feel very at peace." As always, talk to your doctor before adding new supplements to your routine.

27 The Aromatherapy Mist That Helps Calm Your Mind — And Can Be Sprayed On Your Linens Before Bed ASUTRA Aromatherapy Mist $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to calm down after a hard day or simply trying to relax and fall asleep, the ASUTRA aromatherapy mist is right up your alley. This mist is formulated with chamomile that ease you into sleep, and the lavender is great for relaxing your mind and body: and you can spray it in your room, on your body, or on your linens. Non-toxic and eco-friendly, this mist can even be used as a toner — the added aloe vera and jojoba oil are great for nourishing your complexion.

28 A Strainer That Conveniently Attaches To The Rim Of Your Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $11 Amazon See on Amazon The Kitchen Gizmo snap 'n strain strainer attaches to the rim of your pot, allowing you to strain ingredients directly from the source — without having to worry about any accidental spills if you were to dump it all out at once. The small size helps you save storage space in your kitchen, and the silicone design is heat-resistant. Designed to be able to fit almost all types of round pots, pans, and bowls, the entire strainer is also completely BPA-free.

29 The Handy Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Poaching Eggs COZILIFE Egg Poacher $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made with high-quality silicone that's heat-resistant up to 405 degrees Fahrenheit, the COZILIFE egg poacher is completely BPA-free — and makes it easy for professional chefs and home cooks alike to poach an egg. Just crack an egg into the cup, microwave it in a covered bowl of standing water, and poof —evenly-poached eggs every time. You can even use these poachers to melt chocolate, steam vegetables, and more!

30 A Cream That Helps Strengthen Weak, Brittle Nails Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream $8 Amazon See on Amazon Frequent gel manicures can leave your nails brittle and weak, so try bolstering them with the Onyx Professional nail strengthening cream. It helps prevent splits, chips, peels, and cracks in your nails — all while helping to heal the ones that are already there. The coconut scent is light and refreshing without being overpowering, and it'll even help condition your cuticles with the added calcium and jojoba oil.

31 A Stackable Lunch Box Designed After A Popular Bento Box Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with food-grade plastics that are completely BPA-free, the Bentgo stackable lunch box is designed with the popular bento box in mind — the top container nests inside the bottom for easy storage, and the interiors are partitioned so you can pack a variety of foods. One Amazon reviewer raved: "I like how light it is for transportation, easy to clean, and it saves a lot of space...!"

32 The Whitening Toothpaste Made With Activated Charcoal Cali White Teeth-Whitening Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for fresh breath or whiter teeth, the Cali White teeth-whitening toothpaste is right up your alley. Made with food-grade activated charcoal and certified organic coconut oil that help erase stubborn stains from your teeth, there's no fluoride, gluten, parabens, or peroxides in this formula. One reviewer writes: "Awesome toothpaste! There was definitely a noticeable whitening of my teeth, after just one use!"

33 An Acne Patch That Fights Blemishes While You Sleep Nexcare Acne Cover $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to heal a blemish overnight, the Nexcare acne cover is the product for you. The hydrocolloid patch sucks out all the gunk while you sleep, and if you wear it during the day, you're less likely to cause irritation or infection by picking at it. It even comes in a variety of sizes for different blemishes.

34 The Gadget That Makes Single-Serve Waffles, Paninis, And More DASH Mini Waffle Maker $10 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for compact kitchens (or even college dorms and RVs), the DASH mini waffle maker isn't limited to solely waffles — you can also make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas. The small, compact size is enough to cook for one person so that you don't wind up with loads of leftovers you won't eat, and each order also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

35 A Lamp Made With Real Pink Salt From The Himalayas LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent, high-quality Himalayan salt from Pakistan, the LEVOIT Himalayan salt lamp is a great way to set the mood in your home. This lamp has a safe-touch dimmer that makes it easy to adjust the brightness, and the power cord is extra-long — which makes it easy to place nearly anywhere in your home or office. People love salt lamps because they are also supposed to remove negative ions in the air, making your space easier to breathe in.

36 The Sleeping Mask Made From Natural Silk ALASKA BEAR Sleep Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas competing sleep masks are made from synthetic materials that won't allow your skin to breathe, the ALASKA BEAR sleep mask is made from 100 percent top-quality natural mulberry silk — adding an extra layer of comfort to the mask. There's a plastic adjuster on the strap so you can determine how tight or lose it fits, and it comes in 14 colors and has over 10,000 reviews.

37 A Latex Tape That Helps You Get A Flawless At-Home Manicure PUEEN Latex Peel-Off Cuticle Tape $9 Amazon See on Amazon It's not easy to get a perfect manicure when you're trying to do it yourself, so try using the PUEEN latex peel-off cuticle tape to ensure your polish is neat and tidy. Apply the tape to your cuticles, then once it's dry, paint your nails like normal — and in the event you get any on the tape, you can peel it right off so you're left with what looks like a professional manicure. And as an added bonus, it even works great as a base coat before a glitter polish for easy removal.

38 The Reusable Drinking Straws Made From Stainless Steel YIHONG Metal Straws $11 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic straws, switch over to metal straws. They're made from rust-resistant and food-grade stainless steel that won't warp over time, and four of the eight straws in each order are bent while the others are straight. These straws also come with a long nylon cleaning brush that makes it easy to get every nook and cranny when you're washing them — plus, they're long enough that they're compatible with large tumblers.

39 A Meat Thermometer With An Extra-Long Probe That Keeps Your Hands Safe Habor Meat Thermometer $10 Amazon See on Amazon It's a recipe for burnt fingers holding a meat thermometer over the hot pan, but Habor meat thermometer has an extra-long probe that keeps your hands away from the high temperatures. The 10-minute automatic shut-off function helps to save the battery. Able to read temperatures from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, one Amazon reviewer noted that the temperature readings are "right on the mark."