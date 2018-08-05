You Won’t Believe These 34 Products Are Top-Sellers On Amazon – & They’re All Under $20

I used to be one of those people where if it costs more, I incorrectly assumed that product is of better quality than a comparable cheaper one. I've since learned that at the end of the day there's not much of a difference between a $5 charging cable and one that costs $10 other than the packaging — yet for years I threw money into an open bonfire because I'm inconveniently bougie. Luckily for the reformed shopper like myself, Amazon has a ton of quality products for less than $20 that will neither break the bank, nor make you wonder if there's an allegedly "nicer" version out there.

Take for example the high-waisted yoga pants I've got in here — even though they're priced at just $14 which would make even the least-savvy shopper do a double-take, they've also got over 600 positive four- and five-star reviews. Sure you could go for a more costly pair, but why bother when so many people have raved about their quality? The only reason to buy the more expensive version of a product is that you're afraid the quality is questionable, but with so many bargain products on Amazon with rave reviews you can rest assured that you're both saving money, and coming away with a stellar deal.

Stylish Bands That Keeps Your Thighs From Chafing Together Amazon Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands, $19, Amazon The Bandelettes thigh bands are not only kind of sexy, they also prevent your legs from rubbing together and causing your skin to chafe. They look super cute peeking out from under skirts and shorts, and the two rows of nonslip silicone ensure that you won't be stuck pulling them up throughout the day.

The Card Game That's Awkward, Yet Fun For Your Next Family Gathering Amazon Da Vinci's Room "Awkward Turtle" Card Game, $15, Amazon Great for parties, large family gatherings, or even just game night at the house, the Da Vinci's Room "Awkward Turtle" card game splits four or more players into two teams where you have to get your own team to guess the words on your card. "We played last week and LOVED this game," one Amazon reviewer raves. "We had six adults, ages 28 to 63 and we were all laughing so hard we were crying!"

A Pair Of Pillowcases That'll Keep You Comfortable In Any Temperature Amazon Luxor Linens Bamboo Pillowcases (2 Pack), $10, Amazon Luxor Linens bamboo pillowcases from a unique blend of bamboo and microfiber, making them both hypoallergenic and breathable so that you don't overheat in warmer climates, yet they'll keep you warm if it happens to be cold outside.

The Portable LED Camping Lantern That Doubles As A Power Bank Amazon Lighting EVER LED Camping Lantern, $16, Amazon The Lighting EVER LED camping lantern is not only less than 7 ounces, but it can last for up to 11 hours and even work as an external power bank so you can charge your devices while away from an outlet. It may be marketed at a camping lantern, but if camping isn't your thing, this lantern will still come in super handy thanks to its two magnets on the base so that you can stick it to a metal surface like your bike, car, or a tentpole.

A Bug And Rodent Repellent That Uses Zero Chemicals Amazon Cravegreens Ultrasonic Pest Repellent, $12, Amazon You could pay to have an exterminator spray potentially harmful chemicals around your house, or you could try the Cravegreens ultrasonic pest repellent and save yourself a few hundred dollars. This pest repellent uses safe, ultrasonic and electromagnetic waves to repel mosquitoes, rats, mice, roaches, and other insects away from your home. Undetectable to the human ear, all you have to do is plug this repellent into an outlet and you should start seeing results within 2 to 3 weeks.

The Drying Mat Made From Silicone That's Super Easy To Clean Amazon OXO Large Silicone Drying Mat, $15, Amazon Grease and grime slide right off silicone with little no effort, which means that the OXO large silicone drying mat is ridiculously easy to clean. And not only that, but this drying mat helps your dishes and utensils dry more quickly than they would if they were resting on a towel, as the unique ribbed design means there's more room for drainage and aeration between your cutlery.

An Ice Pack That Contours To The Shape Of Your Body For Maximum Relief Amazon Arctic Flex Neck Ice Pack, $15, Amazon This Arctic Flex neck ice pack contours to the shape of your neck (or wherever you're applying it) and provides 30 minutes of ice therapy that relaxes and soothes your sore muscles and sprains. It's even great for arthritis and inflammation, and the strong vinyl cover is tear and split-resistant.

The Dishcloth That Won't Absorb Odors Or Get Stinky Amazon The Crown Choice No Odor Dishcloth, $15, Amazon Unlike traditional cloths, the Crown Choice no odor dishcloth lasts longer than seven kitchen sponges and is designed to dry extra fast so that no bacteria has a chance to grow in it. And because you can just toss it in the dishwasher with your dishes, this cloth is also incredibly easy to clean.

A Pair Of Work Gloves Made From Super-Breathable Bamboo Amazon Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Working Gloves, $10, Amazon Since bamboo naturally absorbs moisture, that means that the Pine Tree Tools bamboo working gloves will absorb the sweat from your hands while you work, keeping your hands cool and dry in the summer yet warm in the winter. Great for gardening, fishing, or even DIY projects, these gloves are significantly more breathable than traditional work gloves and even have built-in abrasion resistance.

The Wet Wipes That Take The Place Of A Shower Amazon Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes, $9, Amazon The Surviveware biodegradable wet wipes clean and nourish your skin with aloe vera and vitamin E. Plus, unlike other wipes these are 100 percent biodegradable and will begin to decompose after just 28 days.

A Cotton Insole That Lets You Go Sockless In Shoes Amazon Pedag Washable Barefoot Insole, $8, Amazon Wearing socks in the summer can quickly leave you with sweaty feet, but going sockless is an even worse option unless you want your toes to be swimming in perspiration. Luckily for those of us who love going barefoot, the Pedag washable barefoot insole is made from pure cotton terry with a grooved and perforated design to promote airflow, allowing you to wear your shoes without socks.

The Moisturizing Balm For Your Feet That Repairs Cracked Heels Amazon Flexitol Heel Balm, $10, Amazon Dry, cracked feet and heels can be difficult to get rid of and painful to walk on, and the clinically proven Flexitol heel balm uses a unique non-greasy blend of vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, lanolin, tea tree oil, and more to both exfoliate and repair rough, callused feet. "I have always struggled with dry, cracked heels, and this is the only product that has ever worked for me," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "I could tell a difference after only a few uses and got the full effect I wanted after about 4-6 weeks. Highly recommend."

A Pair Of Yoga Pants With A Pocket For Everyday Belongings Amazon Tesla High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $14, Amazon Buying yoga pants on Amazon can be a little dicey, but with but over 600 positive four- and five-star reviews the Tesla high-waisted yoga pants are definitely a quality bargain. These pants are cut for an ultra-stretch fit that conforms to your body without feeling too tight. This pair even has a small, secure pocket that can hold small everyday belongings like your keys or credit cards.

The Gadget That Quickly Cooks Dinner In Tiny Cramped Kitchens Amazon BulbHead 5 Minute Chef, $20, Amazon Made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant surface, the interior ceramic heating plates of the BulbHead 5-minute Chef are infused with copper to help your food cook evenly on the top and bottom. Not only is it great for smaller kitchens, dorms, or offices, but this cooker even comes with its own recipe book.

A Pack Of Dryer Balls That Reduce The Time It Takes To Dry Your Clothes Amazon Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack), $17, Amazon Traditional dryer sheets are not only wasteful, but compared to the cost of the Smart Sheep wool dryer balls they're expensive too. Not only do these dryer balls reduce the amount of time it takes for your clothes to finish in the dryer, but these balls are reusable and last for over 1,000 loads of laundry. And because they're completely chemical-free, these dryer balls are also great for babies or people with sensitive skin.

The Tools That Help You Remove Stubborn Blackheads Like A Professional Amazon Chimocee Professional Blackhead Remover Tools, $10, Amazon The Chimocee professional blackhead remover tools are made from 100 percent surgical-grade steel, these remover tools work on all types of skin and feature an anti-slip handle that helps you precisely control how much pressure you're applying.

A Cream That Uses Snail Mucin To Help Repair Damaged Skin Amazon MIZON Snail Recovery Cream (2 Pack), $15, Amazon Not only does this snail cream help clear your pores, but it helps to repair damage and smooth it as well. The MIZON snail recovery cream combines snail mucin with green tea extract to help soothe your skin and minimize irritation, while the hyaluronic acid gives your skin an added boost of moisture that keeps you feeling fresh all day long. And unlike other creams, this one is lightweight and won't feel heavy on your skin.

The Handy And Compact Gadget That Combines 10 Tools Into One Amazon Gerber Dime Multi-Tool, $16, Amazon Since it's super light and compact, you can easily take the Gerber dime multi-tool with you everywhere for any time you might need a quick tool at your disposal. Able to fold down to just 2.5 inches, this tool combines 10 tools into one so that you'll never be caught off guard: needle nose spring-loaded pliers, a wire cutter, fine edge blade, package opener, scissors, medium flat driver, crosshead driver, bottle opener, tweezers, and file.

A Foot Massage Roller That Works Both Feet At Once Amazon TheraFlow Dual Foot Massage Roller, $16, Amazon Whereas most rolling foot massagers only come with one set of rollers that only allow you to work one foot at a time, the TheraFlow dual foot massage roller has two so that you can soothe pain from soreness or plantar fasciitis on both feet simultaneously. Made from high-quality polished Theaceae wood, this massage roller weighs less than 2 pounds which makes it super portable — perfect for use at the office or even keeping in your suitcase while traveling!

The Clever Tool That Minces Your Fresh Herbs For You Amazon Zyliss Herb Mincer, $13, Amazon Getting that ultra-fine mince on your herbs can be difficult without the proper knife or knife skills, so instead of chop-chop-choppin' away try the Zyliss herb mincer. The high-quality stainless steel blades won't dull over time so you don't have to worry about sharpening or replacing them, and the soft ergonomic handle makes this mincer comfortable to use. And when you're done, all you have to do is toss it into the dishwasher for an effortless clean!

A Car Phone Mount That Works With Any Kind Of Smartphone Amazon IPOW Universal Car Phone Mount, $13, Amazon Unlike other car phone mounts that can only hold your phone at an awkward angle, the IPOW universal car phone mount holds your phone upright at 90 degrees and can fit most dashboards, as the soft silicone contours to the curves in your car. And for added stability, this phone mount has five heat-resistant sticky silicone gel points on the bottom that keep it attached securely to your dashboard, even when braking or making sharp turns.

The Ice Roller That Helps Shrink Pores And Reduce Puffiness Amazon Esarora Ice Roller, $12, Amazon The Esarora ice roller combines a cold compress with a facial roller to help reduce puffiness in your face. Roll it under your eyes in the morning when you wake up to help wake you up or use it on your neck for relief from sunburns or hot flashes.

A Travel Mug That Keeps Beverages Hot For Twice As Long Amazon Ello Ceramic Travel Mug, $15, Amazon Made without BPA, PVC, or any phthalates, the Ello ceramic travel mug is designed with an insulated silicone boot that helps keep your beverages hot for twice as long as a regular diner mug. The splash-proof sliding lid ensures that you stay clean even in the event of a spill, and because we all like it when our lives are easy, this travel mug is also top-rack dishwasher safe.

The Face Wash That Uses Charcoal To Detoxify Your Skin Amazon Chilogy Charcoal Face Wash, $20, Amazon Made with powerful antioxidants like coconut, sunflower, and olive oils, the Chilogy charcoal face wash hydrates your skin and improves its natural firmness while rejuvenating any damaged areas. The activated charcoal in the formula works as a natural purifying agent that reaches deep into your pores to get rid of any trapped dirt or oil, and because it's safe for sensitive skin people with eczema or rosacea can also use this face wash!

A Set Of Silicone Lids That Even Work In The Oven Amazon Perfect And Simple Silicone Bowl Lids, $15, Amazon Digging through your dishware to find that ONE lid that fits that ONE container is never fun, so instead grab the Perfect And Simple silicone bowl lids and cut down on all the clutter in your kitchen. Safe for the microwave and oven, these lids fit most smooth-rimmed containers (including metal, plastic, and glass) and are a universal fit for cups, mugs, pots, pans, glasses, and bowls up to 10 inches in diameter.

The Strap That Helps You Stretch Without Needing A Partner Amazon Yoga EVO Elastic Stretching Strap, $18, Amazon Some of the most effective and relieving stretches require a partner, but with the Yoga EVO elastic stretching strap you can bend into those deep poses without needing help from a second person. Great for beginners and experts alike, this strap is made with a nylon and cotton blend that is comfortable so it won't chafe your hands, and as an added bonus it even comes with professional HD workout videos so you can learn every stretch there is!

A Lemon And Lime Squeezer That Won't Flex Under Pressure Amazon Zulay Kitchen Lemon Lime Squeezer, $16, Amazon Sure you could probably get it for cheaper if it were made from plastic, but the Zulay Kitchen lemon lime squeezer is made from metal — durable, sturdy metal that won't flex or bend as you crush every last drop of juice out of your fruit. Not only is it easy on the hands since it doesn't require a lot of squeezing power, but it's even dishwasher safe for maximum convenience.

The Travel Pillow That Deflates For Compact Portability Amazon PUREFLY Inflatable Travel Neck Pillow, $20, Amazon Whereas other travel pillow can't compress and wind up taking up extra space in your luggage, the PUREFLY inflatable travel neck pillow deflates to save your space while traveling. And you don't even have to blow it up — there's a button on the side that you repeatedly press to inflate the pillow, which means you get to choose how firm or soft you have it.

A Handy Tool That Easily Opens Stubborn Jars Amazon Evriholder Jar Opener, $7, Amazon Trying to open a jar, only to discover that it's stuck and no one is around to help you is no one's idea of a good time — so use the Evriholder jar opener instead. This jar opener fits any size lid or cap, all the way from hot sauce to ketchup. Perfect for anyone with arthritis or limited mobility, the easy grip handle even works on wet jars, and requires just one easy twist to open practically any jar.

The Clever Organizer That Fits Right Into Your Purse Amazon Vercord Purse Organizer, $13, Amazon Having to dig through a cluttered purse just to find that one little item gets frustrating fast, but with the Vercord purse organizer you'll get one 13 pockets of varying sizes to help organize all your belongings instead of having them float around freely. Great for traveling or even simple day-to-day use, this organizer is waterproof and made from durable high-quality nylon so you won't have to worry about any accidental tears or rips!

A Set Of Compression Socks That Help Promote Blood Circulation Amazon CHARMKING Compression Socks (6 Pack), $19, Amazon Compression socks are proven to improve blood flow, relieve swelling, and alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis. With the CHARMKING compression socks you get six pairs of socks with each order, and each sock is made with anti-fungal material to help stop the growth of bacteria while at the same time deodorizing your feet and wicking away moisture.

The Reusable Makeup Wipes That Use Zero Chemicals Amazon PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloths (3 Pack), $18, Amazon You could keep using expensive makeup removers that run out over time, or you could grab yourself a pack of the PleasingCare makeup remover cloths and wipe away dirt and oil within seconds. All you have to do is add water to the cloth for it to effectively clear any makeup off your face, and since it's machine washable it's ridiculously easy to clean too!

An Airtight Container That's Perfect For Snacks And More Amazon OXO Pop Container, $20, Amazon Even though the airtight feature makes it perfect for storing snacks and other perishables, the OXO pop container doesn't need to store food — use it to organize small children's toys and art supplies, or even keep dry non-perishables inside of it like pasta, rice, flour, and sugar. All you have to do is press the button to achieve an airtight seal, and the round corners make it easy to pour food out without making a mess.