Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have been living it up lately. And Yolanda Hadid has just given their on-the-road activities her stamp of approval. As you may already know, Bella and The Weeknd have been traveling quite a lot since they rekindled their romance earlier in the year. They’ve been spotted in places like Cannes and Tokyo. Now Pennsylvania is their latest stop. And Yolanda Hadid’s photos of Bella and The Weeknd during their Pennsylvania trip are proving to everyone that this union is meant to last.

Bella and The Weeknd were apparently spending time at Yolanda’s Pennsylvania estate on Sunday, July 29. The Hadid matriarch shared some photos of her daughter and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, to her Instagram Story.

In the photos, you can see The Weeknd cheesing for the camera as he hangs out with some farm animals. You can also spot Bella spending some quality time with one of the family’s horses.

“Home is a feeling,” Yolanda captioned the photo of Bella.

By the looks of it, time on the family estate was super laid back and casual. Nothing glamorous at all. The Weeknd and Bella were simply relaxing and spending quality time with the family, which is really sweet.

They look pretty cozy, don't they? And the animals are adorable!

Anyway, during this trip, The Weeknd was really bonding with the animals... and posting it on Instagram, of course. In a video posted to his Instagram, The Weeknd can be seen teasing a goat. It’s actually a really cute video.

Bella and The Weeknd’s trip to the Hadid family farm comes just days after they were spotted in Tokyo. While there, the young couple took in the sights and made some time to appreciate the arts. They even shared a few snaps from their time at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo where they explored several interactive art exhibits.

Bella and The Weeknd have been traveling extensively the past few months. After rekindling their romance at Coachella in April 2018, they spent some time together in Cannes in May. Tokyo was the next stop in July and now they’re over in Pennsylvania having fun with goats and horses and the like.

Clearly, they’re committed to spending as much time together as possible. And that makes sense since they’ve just come off a two-year break during which The Weeknd shared some romance with Selena Gomez.

So, now that they’ve explored being apart, it seems like Bella and The Weeknd know what they want. Glad to see them making it work this time!