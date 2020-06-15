After making waves in the fashion industry for quite some time, Kanye West seems to be taking a cue from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with what may be his next venture. A line of Yeezy beauty products might be on the way sometime in the near future. And this will, apparently, include everything from skincare and cosmetics to fragrances, deodorants, and... scented pine cones? Looks like West will leave no stone unturned.

According to a new trademark filing, West requested his "Yeezy" name cover a wide array of beauty products, including makeup, nail polish, skincare, body care, hair care products, fragrances, in addition to scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows, per TMZ. This, of course, isn't to say West has already started to produce or will definitely produce these products. But if and when he wants to, this step is done. TMZ also reported that West previously filed for a trademark on a collection of beauty products in 2017, but under the name DONDA, his late mother's name. Products have yet to come out under DONDA, but again, that's not to say they won't in the future.

Though West is no stranger to success in the fashion industry, perhaps the success of his family members in the cosmetics space struck a chord. Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin continue to be hugely successful, as do Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and all are currently sold in-store and/or online at Ulta Beauty.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

It's unclear how soon West will ~officially~ enter the beauty space with physical product, but if Yeezy's initial success is anything to go by, prepare for extreme hype.