My name, Rachel Murphy, is a pretty standard and run-of-the-mill moniker. My middle name, Slater, is a little more unique, but it's nowhere as extraordinary as the name Valentine. If your name happens to be Valentine, then you may be eligible to help that special someone in your life score a free flight thanks to WOW Air's Valentine's Deal. The airline company is offering free air travel to the significant others of those who share a name with Saint Valentine. Here's how you can get down on this amazing offer.

Valentine's Day is usually meant for gifting boxes of fancy chocolates, a dozen red roses, sparkly jewelry, and treating that special someone in your life to a fine dining experience. If you're feeling like forgoing tradition this year *and* your name happens to be Valentine, you can give your lover the ultimate gift this Valentine's Day. WOW Airlines is offering free air travel to Reykjavik, Iceland, for any significant other of a person whose first or last name happens to be Valentine (sorry, no middle names), according to the airline company.

To claim the offer, you'll have to pay for two roundtrip flights up front before claiming the free ticket. Oh, and make sure to book the flights directly with WOW Airlines, as flights booked on another website or carrier will not be eligible for this promo, according to WOW Air. The Valentine's Day deal can only be used on flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, that depart from Boston, Detroit, New York, or Washington, D.C. WOW Air will only cover the cost of the return flight (but you must book a roundtrip flight with the airline to have the trip home covered).

Once you've successfully booked your air travel, you'll need to contact WOW Air with a few personal details including the booking reference number from your trip and a copy of the passport for the person with the name Valentine. This helps representatives from the airline verify that you are indeed eligible to claim the sweet travel deal. Passengers will be refunded for the tickets after submitting the required documents for verification, per WOW Air. P.S. It takes about five to seven days for the refund to show up.

Outside of dating someone who holds the name Valentine, there are a few other rules associated with this Valentine's Day deal. First, the applies to flights that are booked between Thursday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 14. Secondly, you must travel between Sunday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 19, according to WOW Air. The passenger who is privy to the comped flight will also be able to check one bag for free.

According to BabyCenter.com, the name Valentine ranked No. 2,723 for boys and No. 1,313 for girls. So, it's not one of the most popular names out there (but still a good one). If your name is Valentine and you've been mulling over a trip to Iceland, there's no time like the present to make it happen. February is an ideal time to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in Iceland. Honestly, I can't think of anything more romantic than watching the night sky shuffle through an array of greens, pinks, yellows, and purples. Although, a dip in Iceland's Blue Lagoon sounds pretty nice, too. If you're lucky enough to be named Valentine, I hope you enjoy your trip.