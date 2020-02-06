If you tuned in to the 2020 BAFTA Awards on Feb. 2, you probably noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting in the crowd. The cameras panned to them a lot, and it was hard to miss the many on-stage jokes aimed at the royal family throughout the night. With William and Kate both sitting in the crowd, it was admittedly a little awk. Now, it seems like the entire internet is talking about William and Kate's reactions to the BAFTAs jokes.

In case you missed it: It was Brad Pitt who delivered the ultimate zinger of the night. Though he couldn't be there to accept his BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, he had his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie read his speech for him.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie began. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best for the divorce settlement,'" she said, which was met with roaring laughter.

After reading on to thank a few people, Pitt/Robbie closed the speech with yet another joke. “He’s gonna name this Harry, because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," the speech read.

You can catch the moment for yourself below.

BBC on YouTube

Apparently, this didn't sit too well with William and Kate. Despite the cameras panning to them laughing at the jokes, a new report claims they were less than thrilled. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

Sources who spoke with staff over at Fox News claimed the royals didn't appreciate the jokes at their expense. “The feedback is that many of the stars stepped out of line in front of the patron, which is the Duke of Cambridge,” U.K. media commentator Neil Sean told Fox News. “William is a huge supporter of films and spoke openly in his speech about the lack of diversity at the awards.”

To make matters worse, Rebel Wilson also cracked a joke aimed at the royal family, and Kate and William reportedly weren't here for that either.

“This was not met with the smiling faces that you saw on the final edited version of the show,” Sean said, insinuating the broadcast had been edited.

BBC on YouTube

As if this wasn't all ~dramatic~ enough, a source also told Sean that, moving forward, William and Kate "will have a ‘moral clause’ inserted into their acceptance agreement ensuring that due reverence is given to the royal couple who gave their time and support to such a wonderful celebration of film and is respected."

While I love comedic acceptance speeches, given Harry just announced he was stepping back from his senior royal role and relocating to North America part-time in January, it's understandable the BAFTAs jokes might have hit a little too close to home for Will and Kate. This seems to be a classic case of too much, too soon, y'all.