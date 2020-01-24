When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 aired in the spring of 2019 on Netflix, it brought romance to both Sabrina's aunts. Hilda got closer to Dr. Cee, while Zelda got engaged. Unfortunately for Sabrina, that engagement was to father Blackwood, the misogynistic, manipulative head of the Academy of the Unseen Arts and the Church of the Night. But by Part 3, the marriage was over, and Zelda once again single. Now it's looking like she's gotten a new relationship. Fans want to know, will Zelda and Mambo Marie date in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina? Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 follow.

Mambo Marie was first introduced in CAOS Part 3's first episode. Blackwood's betrayal of Zelda included an attempt to take out the whole coven before Blackwood went on the run. His daughter Prudence and Sabrina's cousin Ambrose went after him, in hopes of catching or killing him. Their travels lead them to New Orleans. They failed to capture Blackwood, but they did meet Mambo Marie, whose information helped lead them to his real location in Scotland.

Prudence was impressed with Mambo Marie's abilities, which were different than the satanic magic she was used to. Marie worked in voodoo, which gave her a different kind of magic, but still deeply powerful.

So when the Dark Lord drained the Church of the Night of its powers and left them defenseless against the Pagan threat in Greendale, Marie was one of those Prudence thought of asking for help.

Netflix

Zelda was putting out a call to covenless witches as it was, hoping their powers could help the Church of the Night. Consider the Pagans were a threat to everyone, banding together in an hour of need seemed smart. But when Marie showed up, Zelda was a little taken aback, especially when she realized it was Prudence who summoned her and their difference in abilities.

But a nice one on one chat let Zelda see the wisdom in bringing in someone like Marie. Marie assuaged Zelda's concerns and her misgivings Marie could pose a threat to her leadership. By the time the Church of the Night regained its powers, Marie was standing next to Zelda as they fought side by side.

But the CAOS finale suggested it might be something more than just fighting the two were doing together. With the Pagans defeated and the coven-less witches heading home, Zelda asked Marie if she might stay on. Marie agreed that she would stay as long as she was wanted. Zelda answered with a kiss suggesting Mambo Marie was very wanted indeed.

Is this the beginning of a beautiful romance? With Hilda and Cee's wedding probably coming in Part 4, Zelda will need a date, and the two of them do make one hell of a couple.