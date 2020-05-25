When Disney bought out Fox in March of 2019, some worried the House of Mouse's family-friendly influence might create a trickle-down effect. This was a particular concern for FX, the more adult-oriented cable channel, best known for daring series like Pose, The Americans, and American Horror Story. Instead, only a few weeks after closing the deal, FX released a brand new series which would put minds at rest, the vampire-comedy What We Do In The Shadows. The series has been such a hit viewers are asking, will What We Do In The Shadows get a Season 3? Blessedly, FX is planning to provide.

What We Do In The Shadows arrived in 2019 with high expectations. A TV series adaptation of the 2014 movie of the same name, the original What We Do In The Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who starred in it as well. The film was about vampire housemates in New Zealand's city of Wellington, showing a new-in-town hipster some perks of being undead.

The new series moved the action to New York City, following the exploits of four vampire roommates in the city that doesn't sleep. It was also the second TV-based spinoff of the franchise; Wellington Paranormal had already launched in 2018 on New Zealand's TVNZ 2 to rave reviews.

The series did not disappoint. Both critics and audiences loved it, with 94% approval across the board on Rotten Tomatoes. A second season was quickly commissioned, with a 10-episode run, which is just over halfway finished as of this writing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this second season has proved the series a runaway hit. What We Do In The Shadows doubled its audience haul for the sophomore run.

The Disney-owned cable network has renewed its vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows for a third season. The pickup comes midway through a second season that has performed strongly for FX, with multiplatform ratings up substantially over the show's first season in spring 2019.

Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, put out a statement at how pleased the network was with how well the show is doing.

We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows. Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.

What We Do In The Shadows airs on Wednesdays on FX at 10 p.m. ET. It is available on streaming the next day as part of FX on Hulu.