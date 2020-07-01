Unsolved Mysteries was initially a 1987 miniseries, with seven episodes that aired on NBC, each diving into a cold case in documentary film format. One might consider it the forerunner to today's popular docu-series. It was so popular NBC turned it into a full-fledged series the next year. Over the next two decades, it moved from CBS to Lifetime to Spike, before being canceled in 2010. But now Netflix has revived the series once again, and fans are already asking, will Unsolved Mysteries get a Season 2? Warning: Spoilers for Unsolved Mysteries Season 1 follow.

By the time it went off the air, Unsolved Mysteries was more known for its deep dives into paranormal phenomena than unsolved cold cases. As part of the series' revival, Netflix has turned back to the original format, with six episodes dedicated mainly to mysteries where the trail has gone cold.

The four stories that are firmly grounded in the real world run the gamut. There's a story of a Black man whose disappearance is suspected of having been a hate crime. There's another where a woman vanishes after being pressured to testify against her mother in court. The fifth and sixth stories are about ghosts and a UFO encounter, and even if you're not inclined to believe, they are spooky enough to warrant being part of this set.

With such gripping stories, fans are already asking for more. And there's good news because six more episodes are on the way. There's just one small hitch: This isn't Unsolved Mysteries Season 2. Season 1 is 12 episodes. Netflix merely decided to release it in two parts.

Season 1, Part 2 of Unsolved Mysteries is slated to release later in 2020, though the streamer has not said when as of yet. But according to co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer, who began the original series in the 1980s and is now working on the revival, it will feature two "international" mysteries.

Speaking to The New York Post, he said:

We have a team of researchers who target different countries. In the second six episodes premiering later this year there are two episodes shot internationally... Right now we’re tracking cases in Brazil. Our story producers work with people on the ground who handle language issues. We delivered the show to Netflix three months in advance due to the [dubbing] in so many languages since this will go out to hundreds of countries.

As for Unsolved Mysteries Season 2, that seems to be, well, an unsolved mystery. According to Vulture, Netflix usually waits to see how many viewers complete a show within four weeks before deciding to cancel or renew. So fans will probably know if there will be more Unsolved Mysteries by the time the second half of Season 1 debuts.

Unsolved Mysteries Season 1, Part 1 is out now. Unsolved Mysteries Season 1, Part 2 will arrive later this year.