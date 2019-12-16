When Damon Lindelof introduced the first episode of Watchmen at New York Comic Con 2019, he explained that his plan for the TV series was much like Alan Moore's plan for the original comic books in 1985. "It's a complete story," he said, one with "a beginning, a middle, and an end." That didn't necessarily mean there wouldn't be a second season. But if there were, it would depend on the fans demanding one. With fans over the moon about Season 1, will there be a Watchmen Season 2? Warning: Spoilers for Watchmen's finale follow.

Watchmen certainly felt like a show that ended on a cliffhanger. After the death of Dr. Manhattan, Angela returns home to discover one unbroken egg in a carton of smashed ones. She remembers how, on the first day they met, Manhattan told her he could put his powers inside an egg, and anyone who ate it would inherit his abilities.

Angela took the egg, stepped outside, and ate it. Then she stepped out onto the pool to see if she, like Manhattan, could walk on water. Her foot reached out...

....and scene.

So, will there be a Season 2? Will fans see Angela walk on water? Lindelof hasn't ruled it out. But what the story would entail is up in the air.

HBO

Lindelof does namecheck one series that went in a different direction in Season 2 than anyone expected: HBO's The Wire. Season 1 focused on McNulty and the cops of Baltimore. Season 2 was a story based on the city's dockworkers, relegating McNulty and company to background characters.

If Watchmen went in that direction, Angela and her newfound Manhattan god powers could be part of the landscape, while the show focused on other things. For example, it could concentrate on Nite Owl, the only main character left from the original comic books who never showed up in the TV series.

Nite Owl's tech skills were all over the place in the show. Angela's goggles, for instance, and the flying ship in the series premiere were based on his inventions. The real Archie turned up in the finale. And Laurie still looks after Nite Owl's things, including his favorite pet. If Watchmen were looking to tell a new story in the same world, Nite Owl would be one angle.

HBO on YouTube

Then there's Lube Man. Peteypedia all but confirms fans' suspicions that Dale Petey was the silver sewer surfer. It also reveals he's been fired from the FBI and is on the run. Could Season 2 be about the rise of Petey?

And of course, there's the political fallout from Watchmen's finale. Redford may have rejected Veidt's help after learning the truth about 11/2. But he still spent the last 30 years of his administration covering it up. That's never going to go over well if it gets out, especially with the 2020 election on the horizon. Maybe it's time to get rid of this cowboy actor of a president and vote in someone new. Watchmen 2020?