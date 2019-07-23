The titular heroine of Veronica Mars is best known for deciphering all the twist and turns that a mystery entails, but the drama dropped its own twist when Hulu released the much-anticipated Season 4 on July 19, a week ahead of schedule. Since then, the rebooted series has led viewers down the path of a spring break crime wave. But despite the early release, many fans have already blazed through all the new episodes, and now they have one question on their minds: Will there be a Veronica Mars Season 5? It's too soon for an official decision, but the series creator is feeling optimistic about the chance of a renewal.

First debuting on UPN in 2004, Veronica Mars introduced teen detective Veronica (Kristen Bell) who worked alongside her private investigator father to solve local crimes. The original series wrapped in 2007 after three seasons, ending with Veronica as a college freshman. Fans remained so loyal to the series over the years that creator Rob Thomas was inspired to begin a Kickstarter campaign with the aim of funding a Veronica Mars movie. These donations led to a 2014 movie starring Bell and much of the original cast, but even that was not enough for fans. In 2018, Hulu announced it would be taking on the series for a brand new season. Now that move might lead to even more Neptune mysteries.

"[The Hulu team] have checked mine and Kristen’s availability moving forward,” Thomas told TVLine, confirming that he has been in early discussions about continuing the show with Hulu. “Bottom line: If we do good numbers for Hulu, we will be doing more [seasons] for Hulu. I think they really like the show. But I also think that they need to see that people are watching it.”

Hulu on YouTube

As of July 23, it's been less than a week since Season 4's Hulu premiere, so the streaming service likely won't announce a renewal very soon. Even so, Thomas already has ideas for a potential Season 5. "I have a couple ideas in my head, one of which is very Agatha Christie-[esque],” he said to TVLine. “It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y… I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like Season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show.”

The eight-episode Season 4 starred Bell as a grown-up version of Veronica, still living in her hometown when a serial killer began murdering spring breakers in Neptune. The season also tackled Veronica's personal life as an adult, and ended with a major twist that shook up what seemed to be Veronica's happily ever after. The ending certainly left things wide open for another season, which is great, since Bell is also on board for more Veronica Mars. "I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead," she joked to TVLine.

"I can say it was a really fun Season 4 because Hulu was digging what we did,” Thomas told TVLine. “When a network is liking what you’re turning in it makes for a pleasant experience. And they have been incredibly enthusiastic.”

This mystery of the show's renewal may be out of Veronica's hands for now, but it sounds like she and her Neptune crew are narrowing in on an answer.

Season 4 of Veronica Mars is streaming on Hulu.