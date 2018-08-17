Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated album Sweetener was finally released on Aug. 17. While some fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the awesome music that’s flooding their ears right now, other Arianators are already asking themselves one really important question: Will there be a Sweetener tour?

Well, as you may or may not already know, Grande’s schedule is filling up pretty quickly with promo appearances and what she’s calling Sweetener Sessions. Throughout the remainder of August, Grande will put on three exclusive shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago in celebration of her new album. However, the shows are only open to American Express Card members, making them difficult tickets to snag.

But beyond that? Odds are that there will be a Sweetener tour. Here’s why: Grande has gone on tour for all of her previous albums. If past promotional efforts are any indication, then she’s probably planning the tour as we speak and will announce it ASAP. Plus, she’s so dedicated to her fans that it’s hard to imagine that she’d leave them in the lurch unless there were something really serious or personal going on.

While Grande's touring schedule in years past has always been a bit delayed in relation to her album launches (a few months at the most), she's never missed an opportunity to see her fans face to face. More than likely, she’ll be on the road at some point in the coming months, but her grand return to the stage will arrive with huge significance. Grande hasn't performed a full concert since the tragic bombing at her 2017 Manchester concert, and although she returned to Manchester for a featured performance in the One Love tribute concert, we've been limited to her brief TV performances since then.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In interviews addressing her experience in Manchester, Grande is often described as becoming emotional, and she has been vocal in the past about not wanting to sing until she performed in Manchester again. In July, she spoke with Elle about the bouts of anxiety she had following the concert, saying:

When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe. I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.

Returning to tour would definitely bring a surge of various emotions for Grande, but overcoming that inner conflict is essentially what Sweetener is about. The 18-song album focuses on a theme of resilience and embracing joy after trauma, and that message would literally come to life with a worldwide tour. Plus, how awesome would some of these songs sound live?

Grande hasn't addressed any rumors about a possible tour yet, but she has been active on Twitter in honor of her album's release day. Within hours of the record's release, Sweetener hit the leading spot on iTunes' Top 10 chart, and Grande seems just as thrilled about the album's reception as fans are.

Seeing as album launch day is probably a lot for a young and popular artist, we won't pressure Grande for more details about a potential tour. After all, she also has a wedding to plan, so maybe that will take priority over figuring out a tour schedule. Either way, we'll see you onstage when the time is right, Ariana!