So far the hottest show of 2020 is one that takes things down to frozen temperatures. Spinning Out is Netflix's latest drama is set in the world of competitive ice skating, and it's more intense than the finals at the Olympics. After finishing the first season, the natural question is if and when fans can expect Spinning Out Season 2. Hopefully it'll come soon, because there are a lot of questions that need answering.

Warning: Spoilers for Spinning Out Season 1 follow. A Spinning Out Season 2 hasn't been announced yet, but Season 1 was only just released on Jan. 1, so there's still a good chance that a series renewal is in the future. A lot of plot threads were left open-ended in the Season 1 finale, so there's definitely a lot of plot material for Season 2. In the first season, audiences were introduced to Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a competitive skater who is also living with mental illness and a bunch of complicated family dynamics. She and her skating partner/boyfriend Justin (Evan Roderick) were just about to begin their long routine in the their sectional competition at the very end of the Season 1 finale. So, a Season 2 will hopefully start off by letting audiences know if all their hard work paid off. But, there are even more cliffhangers that take place off the ice that need addressing.

Spinning Out includes a large ensemble of characters who all have big stories left to tell in Season 2. First, there's Marcus (Mitchell Edwards), whose dreams of going to the Olympics as a skier were dashed when he was cut from his team. Then, there's Kat and Justin's coach Dasha who seems to have reunited with her first love after decades apart. Kat's suspicions that her teenage sister Serena (Willow Shields) was being pursued by an adult man were correct; the finale revealed that her sports doctor, Dr. Parker (Charlie Hewson) had taken advantage of her. Kat then yelled at him, which caused a rift between her and her best friend Jenn (Amanda Zhou), who was dating him. Kat and Serena's mom Carol (January Jones) took a more aggressive approach to dealing with the matter by attacking him. With all of that left up in the air at the end of Season 1, a Season 2 is simply begging to be made.

Season 1 of Spinning Out is available on Netflix now.