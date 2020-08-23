As people continue to quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New Girl has enjoyed a resurgence on Netflix. While the Fox comedy ended in May of 2018, many fans are wondering if there will be a New Girl reboot after Jake Johnson, aka Nick Miller, hinted at the possibility in a recent interview. Here's why the actor thinks it could be in the cards.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Johnson opened up the show's renewed popularity during quarantine and its "bittersweet" ending two years ago while making an appearance on Slate's Thirst Aid Kit podcast. The Hoops star admitted fans weren't the only ones disappointed by the show's abrupt ending in 2018.

"When we were going away, Fox was being pretty cool and saying like, 'We don't want to cancel you, but nobody's watching,'" Johnson said during the episode. "So when we did our final season, Zooey Deschanel and I literally wrote an email ... asking for more, for the few OG fans who stayed with us. You can't end the way Season 6 ended where it was rushed. I was like, 'Give [creator] Liz Meriwether the time to finish this right.'"

Johnson said he was crossing his fingers for a reboot, adding that it could be likely since the cast still texts each other regularly. However, he admitted that Meriwether would have her work cut out for her in terms of writing, saying she "would have to crack a great story, and if she does that, it would be really fun to get everybody back."

Although it's been a few years, he said the cast is still tight and communicates regularly, and would be happy to reunite.

"Hannah Simone and I were texting two nights ago," he said. "Zooey and I still text. All the guys and I are on a text chain. Everybody's still linked up, so I would be surprised if there's not some sort of a thing at some point where everybody comes back."

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Only time will tell whether Fox or another outlet chooses to bring the cast back together for a New Girl reboot, but there's no denying that it's blown up in popularity during quarantine for good reason.

"We have talked about this with several people who are involved with the show. It is really a great quarantine show," Max Greenfield, who played Schmidt, previously told E! News. "You can binge the hell out of it. There is enough ongoing story lines where you can just watch another one. It is so ridiculously funny and so almost 99% of the time about meaningless ridiculous things that you can't help to enjoy and laugh and escape from everything in the world. It's mindless."

Unfortunately, Netflix and Fox have yet to confirm whether or not the cast of New Girl could reunite, but here's hoping fans can get more material in the near future.