The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may have only just premiered on Amazon on Friday, Dec. 6, but diehard fans have already marathoned their way through the country-crossing season and are hungry for more. While the Season 3 finale leaves viewers with a bunch of big questions, naturally, the most pressing question among the fandom is: Will there be a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4? Although Amazon has yet to officially announce a fourth season, fans can rest assured that Mrs. Maisel will almost definitely be back for more.

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel completely stood out from the show's first two seasons, which were almost entirely set in New York. Now that Midge had signed on to tour with the popular R&B singer Shy Baldwin, she and Susie navigated Las Vegas and Miami in addition to NYC in the newly released season. But... things got a lot more complicated in the final moments. That cliffhanger ending certainly seems to be setting up a fourth season, and it looks incredibly likely that Amazon will pick up the series for another season and probably even more after that.

There are a lot of factors that make a Season 4 pickup feel like a sure thing, with the most noteworthy being that Amazon inked an overall deal with showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino at the beginning of 2019. The deal was undoubtedly bolstered by the fact that Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a consistent critical hit for Amazon since it premiered in 2017, scoring 16 Emmys and three Golden Globes over the past two years. While the new deal did not mention a fourth season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it definitely assured fans that there will be more seasons coming in the future.

Amazon

Making the show's future sound even more promising, back after it first premiered in 2017, Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Daniel had planned the show's trajectory for the first "four to five seasons," meaning fans may have at least a couple more season to look forward to... and potentially even more than that.

Along with all of the technical, behind-the-scenes reasons why the show will likely get a fourth season, the actual story of Season 3 pretty much demands a followup. Here's where the spoiler alert for anyone who has not yet finished Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 comes in. After having finally found her footing as a road comic, Midge was hit with a devastating shocker in the final moments of Season 3. Shy Baldwin had decided to fire her from the tour after she made jokes about his sexuality, leaving both Midge and her gambling-obsessed manager Susie without a job or money. While money struggles played a major part in Season 3, it looks like it will be an even bigger factor next season.

As Season 4 has yet to even be officially announced, there is, of course, no release date at this time. But if the show continues to follow its regular release pattern, fans can look for Season 4 to drop at the end of 2020.