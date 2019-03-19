BTS is currently hard at work preparing for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which will kick off on May 4. And that fact has fans asking whether BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona will factor into that tour at all or if there’s a chance of a standalone tour. So, will there be a Map Of The Soul tour? At this point, it seems like unlikely that the guys will schedule a separate tour, but that probably won’t stop them from performing their Map of the Soul: Persona songs anyway.

While there’s little info available in the way of a Map of the Soul: Persona tour, one thing BTS ARMY can count on is that they’ll have ample opportunity to see the guys on stage. In addition to all the tour dates BTS has previously announced for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, many of which are sold out, the guys have also announced several new dates in Japan. And according to their website, they’re also promising to announce even more tour dates soon. So, the chances of being able to see them live and hear them perform their Map of the Soul: Persona songs are actually pretty good.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As of right now, these are all the dates on BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour:

May 4, 2019 — Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 5, 2019 — Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 12, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 18, 2019 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 19, 2019 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2019 — São Paulo, SP, Brazil, Allianz Parque

May 26, 2019 — São Paulo, SP, Brazil, Allianz Parque

June 1, 2019 — Wembley, England, United Kingdom, Wembley Stadium

June 2, 2019 — Wembley, England, United Kingdom, Wembley Stadium

June 7, 2019 — Saint-Denis, Ile-de-France, France, Stade de France

June 8, 2019 — Saint-Denis, Ile-de-France, France, Stade de France

July 6, 2019 — Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Studio Nagai

July 7, 2019 — Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Studio Nagai

July 13, 2019 — Shizuoka, Japan, Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

July 14, 2019 — Shizuoka, Japan, Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

As previously mentioned, though, many of the dates are sold out. As of this writing, only the May 12 show in Chicago and the May 19 show in New Jersey still have tickets available. And all the shows in Japan are still listed as “Coming Soon.” So, if you were hoping to catch the guys on this tour, those are your best options right now. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait and see where their new tour dates will take place. One thing’s for sure, though: BTS is bound to play in Korea during the tour, so I’d expect to see some dates there as well in the future!

All that said, it really sounds like the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself will be comprehensive in terms of touring different parts of the world and announcing new dates. While there isn’t anything specific listed on BTS’ website about Map of the Soul: Persona, I think it’s probably safe to say that their current tour will cover all the music you love to hear!