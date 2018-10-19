With the release of the newest installment, Daredevil is the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to reach three full-length seasons. Of his compatriots' stand-alone shows, only Jessica Jones is currently prepped to reach this milestone with him, with the series in the middle of filming their own third season. Luke Cage Season 3 still has not been greenlit and remains in limbo. Iron Fist was canceled after a shorter Season 2. But even with some of the Defenders shows struggling, will there be a Daredevil Season 4? Warning: Spoilers for the end of Daredevil Season 3 follow!

Luke Cage ended the second season in a very different place than it began, with a giant heel turn twist. Likewise, Jessica Jones left the titular hero estranged from all her friends, but in a new family-style relationship. But Daredevil did not leave everyone in new positions. Despite the series beginning with everyone scattered to the four winds, and Matt cutting his friend off, by the time the show ended, everyone was back where they belonged.

Wilson Fisk is back behind bars, and he is once again separated from his beloved Vanessa. The FBI is being cleared out of those who Fisk bought. The NYPD is putting steps in place so Fisk cannot manipulate his way out of jail again.

Netflix

More importantly, the gang got back together. Foggy Nelson has released he's unhappy working for Hogarth and wants to go back to small-time defending. (And since Marci makes bank anyway, they can afford it.) Matt Murdock, now back from the dead, and at peace with his mother's choices, is in need of a job. And Karen, who was sort of fired from The Bulletin anyway, is going to join them as their lead investigator. As Murdock points out, she's way more stable an investigator for their company than Jessica Jones would be.

As for Bullseye, the final scene reveals though his fight with Matt may have paralyzed him, he's not giving up so quickly. The doctors are adding steel to his shattered spine. From the sounds of it, he'll be emerging as a semi-powered person, or at least an enhanced one, by the time all is said and done.

Netflix

So will the show continue into a Season 4? It's tough to say. Netflix has been releasing the Marvel shows very close together. Daredevil marks the fifth show they've released in 12 months. With so many episodes per season, audience fatigue is starting to set in. Moreover, with seasons so close together, plot points are beginning to feel recycled. (Agent Nadeem and Agent Madani from The Punisher had somewhat similar foe-to-friend arcs, Jessica Jones and Matt Murdock both had undercover mothers, etc.)

With Iron Fist now canceled outright, and no second crossover show like The Defenders 2 to aim for, it seems like Netflix and Marvel may need to stop and think how they proceed from here. Daredevil will almost certainly be back. But exactly when and if it will be in Daredevil Season 4 remains to be seen.