Spoiler alert and a huge congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, who just won the 2020 Super Bowl. There are some amazing things in players' future from here — bragging rights, Super Bowl rings, and, we can assume, a killer party. But will the Chiefs visit the White House for the traditional victory visit? Here's what we know.

The Chiefs' win is a memorable moment for the team — the 2020 Super Bowl is the first time in 50 years that the team has made it to the big game, according to CBS Sports, and they get to take home the trophy on top of that. The game proved to be back-and-forth, with the Chiefs down to the 49ers by 10 at the end of the second quarter. But the team rallied, coming through to win 31-20. So, with the actual victory part out of the way, the next question is, how will they celebrate?

Traditionally, the team that wins the Super Bowl gets a presidential meet-n'-greet at the White House as part of their victory lap, but under President Donald Trump, that once-fun tradition has gotten more controversial. Many professional athletes have spoken out about their distaste for the president, and in previous years some Super Bowl winners have declined to head to the White House at all. In 2018, only a handful of players on the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in meeting Trump, leading to the White House canceling the visit altogether. In 2019, only about half the invited players on the New England Patriots showed up for their White House celebration. More room to party, I guess?

This year, it seemed possible that the split would continue. In 2017, Chiefs players protested on the field after Trump made disparaging comments about players who chose to take a knee to demonstrate against police brutality, so he may not be entirely popular among the team.

But on the other hand, just a few days before the big game, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wore a Trump sweatshirt during a public appearance. The shirt showed the moment in 2017 when Trump and Kanye West met at Trump Tower. "Never forget, man!" he said, according to local radio station KMOX. "Y'all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye, a very historical moment in our history." So, Trump seems to have at least one fan, at least. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the Chiefs for any comment on whether the team would go, in whole or in part, but did not immediately hear back.