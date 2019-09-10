First, what feels like centuries ago, iPhone users lost their beloved headphone jack. Then, just as people started getting used to the lightning connector, AirPods started taking over the world as the new Apple earphone standard. In the midst of all this transition, Apple didn’t make much effort to make things easier for consumers. At the annual Keynote Address on Sept. 10, Apple announced a load of new iPhone 11 features but stayed silent when it comes to audio equipment on its latest line of smartphones, including whether the iPhone 11 Pro Max would come with AirPods. Don't get your hopes up, everyone.

At the Steve Jobs Theater on Sept. 10, 2019, Apple announced the upcoming release of three new smartphones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Leading up to the event, people wondered about potentially getting a free pair of AirPods with their fancy new smartphones, and others speculated about whether Apple had new features in mind for the wireless earphones — such as water resistance or noise cancellation.

Unfortunately, Apple made zero mention of AirPods at this year's annual keynote. If you're hoping for both a new phone and a pair of AirPods, you will have to purchase the two separately. AirPods are available for $159 with a charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case on the Apple website. Oh well. I can't get everything, I guess.

Stephen Lam/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Apple first launched AirPods in December 2016 for $159. Then, in 2019, it released a new version of the wireless earphones. The AirPods 2 boasted features like wireless charging capabilities, improved connection speeds, and new Siri features.

With the release of last year’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR last year, Apple stopped including the 3.5 lightning adapter, also known as the dongle, with the smartphones. So, with current earphones, EarPods with a lightning connector plug are included, but people who still have the original earphones will have to purchase dongles for themselves.

This remains the same with the newly announced iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. As always, your smartphone order will probably just arrive alongside a pair of EarPods — which sell for $29 on the Apple website — as well as a charging cable.

As for more exciting news, all three iPhones will feature a new dual-camera with the highest quality photos and videos yet. The iPhone XR's Blue and Coral color options have been swapped out for Green and Lavender on the iPhone 11, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have matte stainless steel finishes in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Gold, and Silver.

While our dreams of free AirPods were probably unrealistic in the first place, Apple gave us enough updates to be excited about for its next line of products. You can begin preordering any of the iPhones beginning Friday, Sept. 13, through the Apple website, which expects to begin delivering them around Sept. 20. Less than two weeks to wait, y'all.