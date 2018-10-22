The Haunting of Hill House is Netflix's Halloween hit of the month. The terrifying tale is adapted from the 1959 novel of the same name, written by the legendary Shirley Jackson. This is actually the third adaptation, but the first for episodic television. The first two versions were single, sequel-less films. But though the ten episode series covered most of the events of the book and then some, fans are still curious. Will The Haunting Of Hill House get a Season 2? The ending of the series leaves the door open for a few more spooks to fly in.

One reason the show could do a sequel in a way the movies could not is unlike the films, it doesn't stick nearly as close to the original novel. For one thing, it couldn't. Those movies were two hours, and Netflix has ten hours to fill here. The expanding of the story into the new realms, using the original story more as a jumping off point than a sacred text to stick to, leaves the series more options.

When a show decides to go for a second season even though it has covered the original adaptation material, it usually requires most of the cast, and the crew, be willing to do so. In the case of Hill House, several key players have said they would do a Season 2 if asked.

Speaking to the press ahead of the show's premiere, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays Luke, said the following:

It'll be interesting to see what Mike [Flanagan, the director] and Netflix and Paramount, what they all decide to do. There's millions of different options, they could continue on and have it a couple of years on and how the remaining Cranes are dealing with it. They could go back and tell the story of the Hills at Hill House, they could do an anthology. There's so many options that they can toy with here which I think makes it so exciting to be part of a show like this.

He's not the only one up for a return. Michiel Huisman, already famous for his turn as Daario in Game of Thrones, says he'd be down to return for a second season as author Steven Crain.

We could go back to the house and I'm the gatekeeper of the house, maybe. Or we could do more of an anthology. I like that.

But Huisman, as a practical actor, knows it's really about the audience numbers.

I have no idea, if we were ever to make a season two what that would look like. I'm up for anything. This could be more, for me. But that really depends on the audience; if it's going to be successful or not, if people like it. The cool thing about Netflix is we can very easily see if people watch it or not. And then we'll start a conversation about whether or not we'll make season two.

Considering how big a hit The Haunting of Hill House has been for Netflix, it's a good bet the conversation will be a positive one. Fans hope the Crain family returns next Halloween.