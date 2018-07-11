Every week, fans tune in to The Handmaid's Tale only to discover fresh horrors from Gilead. It seems like for every step forward a character gains, within the next installment, they've slid two steps back. Even when there are characters who do find a little happiness, like June and Nick, it's in stolen moments in a world that fights to keep them apart. How long can the unhappiness last? Will The Handmaid's Tale have a happy ending eventually? Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale's Season 2 finale follow.

The ending to Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale was a particularly brutal one. Coming off last week's death of Eden and Isaac, drowned by the state for their crime of Falling In Love While Teenagers, everything that happened this week felt worse than usual. Offred was physically brutalized by Commander Waterford for demanding to know what he would do to keep his daughter safe.

Meanwhile, Serena Joy was dragged away screaming by Gilead's secret police, only to return with nine fingers left. Her crime? Asking on behalf of the other Commanders' Wives for permission to teach their daughters to read. And over at Commander Lawrence's house, Emily stabbed Aunt Lydia. (OK, maybe I cheered when the last one happened. But still, it was brutal.)

Hulu

In a world where no good deed ever goes unpunished, is there a chance for a happy ending for any of these characters? Showrunner Bruce Miller's answer is surprising.

In fact, Miller believes every episode is one with a happy ending. Viewers should not forget how hard merely surviving day to day is in Gilead, and every day is a victory unto itself.

All these victories, in his view, are leading to the ultimate one: The Fall of Gilead, and Offred's eventual escape.

Hulu

In the end, Miller brings it back to the book. Atwood's story ends with an epilogue, one of the very few things from the novel the show has not dramatized yet. In it, a historian is giving a presentation on Gilead, having read Offred's account of her time there.

Hopefully, Offred's escape will come sooner rather than later. The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 will arrive next year.