You guys! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning their dream wedding and I'm so excited. The couple, who got engaged in February 2019, are reportedly in the thick of wedding planning — hashing out all the important details like the dress, venue, and guest list. So, like many fans, I've been wondering whether or not Taylor Swift will be at Katy Perry's wedding? According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, the "ME!" singer is super likely to be invited.

"They’ve already talked guest list, and have even talked about including Taylor Swift!" the source claimed. OMG. Do you think she could be a bridesmaid? I'm getting ahead of myself. But ever since Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch in May 2018, the pop stars seem to be getting along just fine.

If you forgot, Perry and Swift were at odds with one another since 2014. Swift told Rolling Stone magazine a pop star tried to sabotage an entire arena tour by booking the people she worked with and all tell-tale signs pointed to Perry.

According to reports, this feud also sparked Swift's super-catchy track "Bad Blood." Even though Perry apologized via aforementioned olive branch, Swift told BBC 1 Radio, she felt they truly reconnected after hanging out at a party together.

"When we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, and that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other, and it just was very, very clear that we remembered how much we had in common," Swift said. "So, both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don't think either of us really knew if we were ever going to talk about it publicly."

Well, the two kinda did when Perry made a surprise cameo in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, which dropped June 17. Perry, dressed as a cheeseburger (no surprise there), and Swift, dressed as an order of french fries, hugged it out for all of the world to see.

Despite having buried the hatchet, Swift revealed to BBC 1 Radio she was initially unsure if Perry would be down with the overall idea.

"When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, 'You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,'" Swift said. "But I sent it to her and she said, 'I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.' And, I feel the same way about it." Same girl, same.

The former foes looked like they had a blast making the music video together and I can only imagine how much fun they'd have celebrating Perry's holy matrimony in the fall.

While Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are super cute together, I can't deny that I'm looking forward to pictures of Swift catching Perry's bouquet. In the meantime, I'll have the "You Need To Calm Down" hugging scene on loop.