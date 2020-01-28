When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 began, the quest at hand was once again centered on Sabrina's love life. In CAOS Parts 1 and 2, Sabrina is continually fretting about her human boyfriend (and then ex-boyfriend), Harvey. In Part 3, Sabrina is driven by her love for her new man, Nick Scratch, who's been dragged to hell with the Dark Lord trapped inside him. But even though she succeeds in a rescue, their relationship is DOA. Fans want to know, will Sabrina and Nick get back together in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4? Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3 follow.

On the one hand, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina should be lauded for how they deal with Nick's return to the land of the living. What Nick went through after he stepped up and volunteered to be the Dark Lord's prison was traumatic. It was horrific in ways he could not have anticipated, suffering a level of abuse that most people could not begin to comprehend.

Considering what Nick just went through, it would have been unrealistic for him and Sabrina to return to their old relationship. Moreover, his emotional acting out is proof he's not in a place to be in a relationship with anyone.

Netflix

When Sabrina finally stood up for herself and announced she wouldn't let him mistreat her anymore, it was a wake-up call for Nick. But it wasn't magic either. Just because he was told, "You can't treat people this way," does not make him magically ready to date again. He needs time, and whatever the Church of the Night considers its version of therapy.

Meanwhile, there are signs Harvey isn't over Sabrina. He thinks he is, but his "true love's kiss" with Jaz didn't work, and her Sight sees him with Sabrina. Both Sabrina and Harvey say they are over each other, but that doesn't mean it's what's in their hearts.

This leaves fans asking, come Part 4, will Sabrina get back with Nick? Or will she wind up with Harvey? This forgets one significant factor: There are two Sabrinas. One who is ready to be a normal teenage girl (and would probably pick Harvey) and one that is Queen of Hell (who would much prefer Nick).

Will Sabrina wind up with Nick or Harvey? To which I say: Why not both?