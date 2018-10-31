Randall's political ambitions on This Is Us haven't gone smoothly so far, but in Oct. 30's "Kamsahamnida," his campaign took a positive turn. Although Councilman Brown reiterated that Randall doesn't belong in his community, Randall discovered the lack of voting history among Koreatown residents and decided to appeal to them for the upcoming election. His time in the underrepresented area strengthened his campaign, so will Randall win the election on This Is Us? His chances are totally improving.

"Kamsahamnida" began with Randall attending church in William's old neighborhood in an attempt to develop more of a presence in the community. His plan to sit through the service incognito faltered when Councilman Brown took to the podium and subtly shaded Randall's wealthy residence and the fact that Beth and the girls weren't there with him. With the locals seemingly rejecting him yet again, Randall then headed to a Korean restaurant to meet with Kevin, who wanted to discuss the mysterious photo of Jack with a Vietnamese woman wearing his necklace.

Like Jack before him, Randall quickly shut down the Vietnam conversation, and the scene segued into fuel for Randall's campaign changes. While he picked the restaurant to veer as far away from Brown's territory as possible, their presence still caused a stir there. The Manny was a hit in Korea, so the sight of Kevin sent the staff and other customers into a frenzy.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Seeing Koreans' reaction to Kevin, Randall then learned that this area of the district had few registered voters and was inspired to use Kevin's fame to win over supporters. As the brothers campaigned at a Koreatown market, a cynical resident, Jae-won, accused Randall of being transparent. Obviously used to government representatives overlooking his hometown, Jae-won believed Randall was no different from past city council members and would ignore Koreatown if he won a position.

Randall clapped back, pointing out the signs of struggles he had noticed in the community. He insisted he would help the residents if they shared their concerns with him, closing his speech with the only Korean word he knew, "Kamsahamnida," or thank you. The sweet cultural nod cracked Jae-won's skepticism, and the younger man later revealed that his Korean-born grandmother had never voted because she felt no candidate cared about her opinion. Randall and his grandma-approved hands had passed both her and Jae-won's scrutiny, and former congressional aide Jae-won volunteered to be Randall's campaign manager.

NBC

Jae-won's truce inspired a confident Randall to share the news with Councilman Brown, but when he reached home, Beth was still reeling from being unemployed. Her job search was seemingly fruitless, and when Beth refused Randall's praise of her, he offered her a position with the campaign. Beth was wary to accept what she called a pity job, but Randall reminded her of everything they had accomplished together. The pep talk was enough for Beth to sign on, so we can now expect some campaign shenanigans from the couple and Jae-won in the future.

Although Brown's influence in William's part of town is strong, Randall working toward a lead in Koreatown does make the councilman race a little tighter. We'll have to wait and see if his dream team improves his likelihood of a victory even more. Season 3 of This Is Us continues on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.