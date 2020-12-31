Olivia Jade apparently isn't letting her college admissions scandal slow her YouTube dreams. Just one day after her mom Lori Loughlin was released from jail after a two month sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the scandal, Jade spoke out about what fans can expect from her career moving forward. The star took a year off from vlogging in 2020, and quietly crept out of the spotlight. But for people wondering if Olivia Jade will return to YouTube, you'll be interested to know her hiatus may soon be up.

Jade shared the news on Dec. 29, after a fan reached out to her TikTok pleading for a YouTube return. "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!" the fan said.

Not only did Jade respond, but she gave the fan some news. "Ok I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube," she said in a TikTok video of her own.

Jade was also sure to thank the fan for the sweet comment. "Comments like this actually make my day and I just am really grateful," she added. While Jade didn't disclose when exactly she would be back on the platform, it looks like her 8-month break is nearly over. Some fans were thrilled with the news, while others weren't shy in sharing their disdain. "Not her ignoring everything she's done and jumping back into YouTube," one fan commented.

You can see Jade's TikTok video unveiling her plans to return to YouTube below.

Jade's mom was sentenced to two months in prison after paying $500,000 to have her daughters enrolled in USC, but was released on Dec. 28. Several weeks prior, Jade addressed the controversy publicly during a Dec. 8 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk show.

"There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," Jade said. "And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."

She also spoke out about the scandal in a December 2019 YouTube video, admitting she wasn't sure when or if she would return to the platform. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed," she said. "Unfortunately, I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube."

Although she has her fair share of haters on the internet, it looks like Jade is ready to put herself back out there.