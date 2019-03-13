Everyone knows Priyanka Chopra is a wonderful actress, but could there be music in her future? Maybe! In a recent interview with People, Chopra’s musician husband Nick Jonas revealed that Chopra can sing! So, will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make music together? Well, Jonas didn’t deny that there’s a possibility of a duet in the future.

In a March 13 report from People, Jonas opened up about reuniting with his brothers for the first time in five years and how incorporating their respective partners in their music has been a really positive experience. When asked whether he’d ever consider doing a duet with Chopra, Jonas revealed something not everyone knows about her!

“I’d be open to it,” Jonas said of a possible duet with his wife. “I mean, she’s got an incredible voice and there’s a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing. So, I don’t know. Right now we’re just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

So, I guess that means Chopra can sing! Aside from opening up the possibility that he and Chopra could record a duet together sometime in the future, Jonas also talked at length about what it meant to him and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, to include the loves of their lives in their music.

For those of you who don’t know, Kevin has been married to Danielle Jonas for nearly a decade and Joe is engaged to actress Sophie Turner. All the brothers and their significant others appeared in the music video for “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers’ latest single.

The song itself is more or less about the brothers’ wives and how much love they have for them. Take a look at the chorus to the song:

I'm a sucker for you / You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly / I'm a sucker for you, yeah / Any road you take, you know that you'll find me / I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things / No one knows about you (about you) about you (about you) / And you're making the typical me break my typical rules / It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

You can check out the video down below:

“We have these incredible people in our lives — Kevin and I with our wives and Joe with his fiancée Sophie — and it was really important to us to include them from the beginning,” Jonas explained. “It’s a family affair across the board. It makes everything better knowing that they’re there with us.”

It’s obvious that all the ladies in the Jonas Brothers’ lives mean a whole lot to them and it’s great to see that everyone is actively involved in the brothers’ latest musical efforts. As for how the ladies performed when it came to appearing in the video for “Sucker,” Jonas said they did an incredible job.

“They absolutely killed it,” he said. “For us, we just tried to step out of the way and let them shine. Then the reaction to it has just been unreal. If we get to do more music videos with them in the future, it’d be a great time.”

It sounds like Chopra, along with her sisters-in-law, are already deeply involved in the Jonas Brothers’ music. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Jonas and Chopra actually did record a duet together at some point!