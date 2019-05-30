If you’ve been keeping up with Miley Cyrus lately, then you know by now that she’s all set to release a new EP on Friday, May 31. In recent days, Cyrus has revealed the cover of the EP, which is punk-inspired, and that the project is called She Is Coming. One thing she hasn’t revealed yet, though, is whether she’ll go on tour for this EP. So, will Miley Cyrus go on tour in 2019? If Cyrus’ past touring history is anything to go by, then I’d say the answer to that question is probably a positive one.

Luckily for loyal Cyrus fans around the world, the 26-year-old singer usually tours when she releases an album. She did so in 2013 when she released Bangerz and in 2011 when she released Can’t Be Tamed. Unfortunately, she didn’t tour when she released Younger Now in 2017, but she had a good reason for it. And it had everything to do with her pet pigs.

"Literally the only reason I'm not touring is because of those f*cking pigs," she told Howard Stern at the time. "That's how much I love those pigs."

Now that she’s married to Liam Hemsworth, maybe he’ll take over pig-parenting duties while she goes on tour. He apparently cares about them and the rest of their animals a great deal and even rescued them from the Malibu fires.

“Liam was an amazing hero, and we got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats,” Cyrus told Jimmy Fallon in December 2018. “It was really sexy to me.”

She then went on to talk about how he got the pigs into their truck, which was quite an adventure.

“He’s Australian so he’s a little intense … he goes, ‘Babe, I’m just dominating this evacuation. Look at it! I’ve got the pigs in the back, they’re in the crates,’” she explained. “He actually had to spray them with the hose in the butt to make them run into the back of the truck.”

Needless to say, Cyrus loves her pigs and the rest of her animals, so it’s anyone’s guess whether she’ll leave them behind to go on tour. In the meantime, though, she’s reveling in the upcoming release of her new EP. As I mentioned, it’s set to be released on Friday, May 31, so Cyrus is really ramping up her efforts to promote it. She’s actually using ASMR to get people’s attention and it’s working. Here are a couple of the ASMR videos Cyrus released in anticipation for her new EP:

Yeah, she’s basically slobbering all over some fruit, but people are definitely paying attention. One of those videos has over a million views on Twitter and the other is hovering right around 430,000 views. So, fans are tuning in and plenty more are waiting patiently for the EP to drop.

Whether Cyrus goes on tour or not, her fans are going to be super happy with the new music they’re getting. The songs are said to be a bit edgier and more mature than what fans are used to hearing from Cyrus, but that seems to be exactly what they want. Bring on May 31!