Being a royal sounds like a fun but exhausting job. Long days of attending events, jet-setting to other countries, and constantly being in the public eye just sounds pretty damn tiring, so it totally makes sense that, when a royal couple starts a family, they need a little extra help around the hou- erm, castle. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a little prince or princess in just a few short months — expected to arrive in spring 2019 — asking for a helping hand certainly seems reasonable. So, will Meghan and Harry have a nanny? According to a report, it looks like they're forgoing that route and are having a special family member help instead. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After the couple announced that they were expecting back in October 2018, everyone was excited for the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after the birth announcement, it was reported that the royals would be renovating and moving into Frogmore Cottage, and, according to The Daily Mail, the cost of renovating the mansion will be an estimated $3.8 million in refurbishments, including additions like a yoga studio with a special floor, an "elaborate Gone With The Wind-style double staircase" to replace "the hotchpotch of stairs criss-crossing the interior," and new grand fireplaces in "principal rooms."

Guess what else is reportedly being built at Frogmore Cottage? A source revealed to Vanity Fair via Cosmpolitan that their new home will have a mother-in-law suite for Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, who "plans to be around a lot when the baby arrives, and there are plans for her to have a dedicated space at their new home."

Yes, fam! It looks like Harry and Meghan will have Doria around in lieu of a nanny, unlike Prince William and Kate, who did hire a nanny to help with their children. According toVanity Fair's royal reporter Katie Nicholl who spoke to multiple sources, "they do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother." Love it!

And they seemingly have something else on their side to help out once the baby comes: technology! Apparently, the Duke and Duchess want a smart nursery, equipped with cameras, security windows, and a stereo system, for when the baby wants to bump some house music, I presume.

"They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool," a source says. "They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones."

Ok, so now this baby has a nursery that's about a hundred times more awesome than my entire apartment? Cool cool cool.

And, just in case you forgot, the nursery's aesthetic will also be equally impressive. "According to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern," Nicholl previously told Entertainment Tonight. She added, "Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette—whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

No matter what the nursery ends up looking like, it's nice to know that they've got some help from family if and when they need it. Perhaps they'll skip asking great-grandma to come and change any diapers, though.

Something tells me that just wouldn't fly.