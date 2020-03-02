After flooding the box office with Marvel titles over the last few years, the prolific Disney arm has a new place to populate. Fully half of the coming "Phase 4" titles are going to Disney+, splitting the new saga between the movie houses and TV. It also means the most notable names from Marvel's blockbusters are going to wind up on Disney+, from Tom Hiddleston in Loki to Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye. But not every show is so clear on who will be in it. For instance, will Mark Ruffalo be in She-Hulk? The actor is hinting he will be.

Currently, the lineup for Disney+ includes seven titles for Phase 4:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WandaVision

Loki

What If...?

Hawkeye

Ms. Marvel

Moon Knight

She-Hulk

The early titles are pretty straightforward in who they star. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for instance, will feature Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from the Captain America films. WandaVision stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olson from the Avengers movies, Loki and Hawkeye both star the A-list actors who played those characters in the various Thor and Avengers films in which they appeared. And Marvel has gone to great lengths to explain What If...? which is an animated series where the original actors will voice the characters.

But the final three titles, which are all expected to arrive in 2022 or later, are less clear. These shows feature Marvel heroes who have not appeared on the big screen, and most likely won't before their shows debut.

Marvel

But two of them at least have tie-ins to big-name characters: Captain Marvel for Ms. Marvel and Hulk for SheHulk.

So far, it hasn't been clear if the Marvel Cinematic Universe would take advantage of this. Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, has not been mentioned in connection to Ms. Marvel. (At least not yet.) But actor Mark Ruffalo, who took over the role of Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2012 after the 2008 Edward Norton standalone film, has been more loose-lipped.

At the 2020 C2E2 conference in Chicago, Ruffalo confirmed "preliminary talks" have begun to have him appear in the new show. He did not say whether or not he'll be a guest star or a regular character.

SheHulk's origin in the comics involves Banner — his cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters, receives an emergency blood transfusion from him, creating SheHulk. So it could be that he appears in just one or two episodes at most. Or he could act as a mentor, giving the show a reason to add more Hulk.

Fans will have to wait for Marvel to make the official announcement to see how much Hulk a Disney+ show can hulk. SheHulk is currently estimated to arrive in late 2022, but that's not official yet either.