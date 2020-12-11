Once someone's a part of Bachelor Nation, they're forever a part of Bachelor Nation. Former Bachelors, Bachelorettes, and contestants often pop up in other Bachelor franchise shows, especially when they make up the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. Although another season of Bachelor in Paradise hasn't been announced yet, fans are already speculating about which former contestants might make appearances on the beach. Recently, former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett revealed her thoughts on being on Bachelor in Paradise, and how she feels about possibly pursuing "anything Bachelor-related" in the future.

On Dec. 10, Madison talked to Us Weekly about her experience during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and how it influences her plans for the future. She was the first runner-up of Peter's season, having taken herself out of the running right before the final rose ceremony. Peter then proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but he broke up with her when he realized he still loved Madison. Peter and Madison very briefly pursued a relationship, but never officially got back together.

Now, it seems like Madison is looking to find her next relationship. Her Christian faith is a big part of her identity, and so she plans to use prayer to help her make any more big decisions, just like she did when she chose to be on The Bachelor.

"[The Bachelor] wasn’t something I pursued," Prewett told Us Weekly. "It wasn’t something that I sought after. It kind of was an opportunity that was approached and brought to me. I really took that time to just pray about it and talk to my family about it and make sure it was really something that I felt like I was supposed to do. And then when I had peace about it and I felt good about it, I went for it."

Prewett said she would take a similar approach if the opportunity to appear on Bachelor in Paradise came her way. "Anytime there’s an opportunity that’s presented to me — especially a big one like that, [I’m] really taking the time to pray about it and talk to my family about it before I make any decisions and then kind of going from there,” she said. "That’s kind of my mindset behind it. … I’ve really just been taking it [one] day at a time and focusing on what I have right here and right now."

Madison said she "still keeps in touch with, like, pretty much all the girls" from The Bachelor, so Bachelor in Paradise could be a fun way for her to reconnect with her Bachelor alum friends. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens once official plans for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise are made.