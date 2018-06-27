Will June make it out of Gilead alive? Fans on Reddit seem to think that she'll head north to Canada — and this time, she'll make it there successfully. According to user birdienumnumms, June will escape from the Waterford house in the Season 2 finale (more on how exactly she does that in a bit) and will spend Season 3 trying to bring her daughters to safety:

After having met with Hanna, and found that she still loves and wants her real mommy, and also, that she seems to be relatively safe and relatively happy with her new family, it would be repetitive/boring if June got caught again. So I think she might escape and that season 3 will focus on her efforts from Canada to get Hanna out and overthrow the Gilead regime.

I know it's naive to think that The Handmaid's Tale may result in a happy ending, but I actually believe this theory. Fans have already seen June escape and then get re-captured, so watching that same thing happen again in Season 2 would be a huge let down.

Plus, Moira and Luke's story line is essentially a dead end until something major happens. Sure, you can include flash backs to keep their characters in the narrative, but at the end of the day, Luke and Moira are sitting ducks, and watching them wait around for news doesn't make for great TV.

If June does manage to escape to Canada (in the book, she escapes and her journal entries are published as The Handmaid's Tale), the big question is whether Nick would come with her. Nick and June love each other, and it's not as if he has a future in Gilead now that the Commander hates him. And who wouldn't want to see Nick and Luke try to be a thruple with June?