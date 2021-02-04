Ah, Super Bowl Sunday: It's so popular in American culture, it's practically an unofficial holiday. Each year, millions of people across the country gather 'round their televisions to snack and watch noteworthy commercials, live performances, and, oh yeah — football, I guess? As an avid football lover himself, President Joe Biden will almost certainly be watching this year's game. But will Biden make a Super Bowl 2021 address? It seems like presidents and football go hand in hand.

It's part of the tradition for U.S. presidents to deliver a televised address ahead of the Super Bowl: The game is one of television's most highly rated events of the year, and gives any sitting president the unique opportunity to reach a wide audience. The tradition started with President George W. Bush in 2004, and President Barack Obama carried it on throughout his presidency. While President Donald Trump bucked the tradition by skipping the pre-game interview in 2018 (the White House did not comment on why at the time), he continued it in 2019 and 2020.

Biden has chosen to carry the torch into 2021, per Deadline. He'll join CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell for a sit-down interview at the White House, which will air at 4 p.m. ET before kickoff on Sunday. While there's no news yet on what the interview will cover, given everything going on in the United States right now — the coronavirus pandemic, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the upcoming impeachment trial of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump — it's likely to be an interesting watch.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There will also be more dignified spectacle (along with the regular spectacle) ahead of the game. Amanda Gorman, who was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, is expected to deliver another poetry reading before the Super Bowl. Gorman captured the attention of national audiences when she performed her piece, "The Hill We Climb," at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony. Per NPR, her Super Bowl performance will be centered around three honorary game captains: school teacher Trimaine Davis, COVID ICU nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin. These captains have been hand-picked by the NFL to represent "the thousands of health-care professionals, educators and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during the pandemic,” per News Channel 8.

America's 55th annual Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.