Although it's one of the longest-running primetime dramas on air, Grey's Anatomy could come to an end pretty soon. At least, that's what Ellen Pompeo hinted at in a recent interview. Pompeo's statements have fans asking the same question: Will Grey's Anatomy end with Season 17? It sounds like it might finally be time for Dr. Grey and the rest of the hospital staff to clock out.

In an Oct. 28 interview with Variety, Pompeo hinted the upcoming Season 17 could be the show's final season. "We don’t know when the show is really ending yet," Pompeo said. "But the truth is, this year could be it."

Grey's coming to an end would be a big shock, especially since it's been a mainstay on ABC for 15 years, airing over 350 episodes since its 2005 premiere. The series is about to enter into its seventeenth season in November, and Pompeo noted that the new run of episodes marks the end of her contract. "I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year, but it could very well could be." In 2018, Pompeo extended her Grey's contract through Season 17 of the series.

While Pompeo was very frank about the possibility of Grey's ending after Season 17, she was also open about using her drastic statement to drum up more interest in the upcoming season. "There’s your soundbite! There’s your clickbait," Pomeo added after musing about the show ending in 2021. That little addition should comfort superfans, since it sounds like a cancellation is not really on the table just yet, even though it is still a possibility.

Part of the reason Grey's has lasted so long is how the show always manages to stay relevant by incorporating current events into its episodes, and Season 17 will be the prime example of that. The new season, which is dedicated to frontline workers and will pick up after Season 16 was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, will center on how COVID-19 has impacted Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Nov. 12 on ABC.