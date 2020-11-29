It might be time for Hollywood to call Drake on his cellphone. Former President Barack Obama just gave Drake approval to play him in a possible future movie about his life. In a recent interview with Complex News' Speedy Mormon, Obama was asked about his thoughts on the "Hotline Bling" artist portraying him in a biopic, and he was all for it. So, will Drake play Barack Obama in a movie? It certainly sounds like the door is open now.

“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama replied when asked about the rapper. “I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready…”

Two other people who would be into the casting choice? The previous commander-in-chief's daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

If Drake does get to embody the former president, it will be an opportunity a long time in the making. The rapper, who began his career by starring in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Charlie Bartlett, first expressed interest in playing Obama during a 2010 interview with Paper.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said. “That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. ... I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”

Drake added that portraying the 45th president would allow him to fulfill his dreams of working on "a real meaty project full of substance."

Of course, he wouldn't be the first person to bring Obama to life onscreen — several actors have already played him in TV shows and movies. Devon Terrell played Obama as a young man in the Netflix film Barry, while Parker Sawyers played him in Southside with You, a retelling of the Obamas' first date. Most recently, Kingsley Ben-Adir portrayed the former leader in Hulu's The Comey Rule.

Still, a biopic about Obama's full life and work has yet to be made. But thanks to the release of his recent memoir, A Promised Land, Drake would have more source material to go off of than ever.