This is it, everyone. It's officially 2019, aka the final year Game of Thrones will air new episodes, ever. It's been a long ride since those first days of casting announcements back in 2009, and then recastings in 2010, and then the series somehow, improbably, becoming a massive hit once it reached the airwaves. With only six installments left in the show, fans are desperate for any sort of details about what's the come in the final season. The biggest question by far is will Daenerys and Jon Snow break up in Game of Thrones Season 8?

It may seem like Jon and Dany only just got together, because they did, falling into bed in what fans refer to as "Le Boatsex" in the Season 7 finale in 2017. But their relationship may be short-lived. The boat they're on is heading to Winterfell, where Bran and Sam Tarly await to confirm to Jon what everyone at home already knows. Ned Stark was never Jon's dad, no matter how loudly he insisted he was unfaithful to Cat. Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

More importantly, he is the legitimate son of this union, as Rhaegar annulled his marriage to Elia Martell and disinherited his other sons before Jon (real name Aegon Targaryen) was born. This places him ahead of Daenerys in the Targaryen line of succession, making him the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, not her.

As showrunner Dan Weiss puts it to TV Guide in a new interview:

From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are. It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.

And what happens isn't going to be pretty. Actress Emilia Clarke says her character Daenerys will not handle the news well at all.

Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne. She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.

It would cut deep, not just as a betrayal by Jon, but by disrupting her preconceived notions of her deceased family. Rhaegar betrayed his family to marry Lyanna, who herself was engaged to marry Robert Baratheon. Maybe Robert killing Rhaegar at the Trident was merely vengeance served, and not a usurper's victory after all.

Note Clarke says "were she to find out." Could Jon maybe keep the discovery under wraps, pretend it didn't happen? Could he, as Ned did for so many years, just insist to all and sundry he is a bastard, and let sleeping dragons lie?

What, are you new? Have you met Jon Snow?

Kit Harington, who plays the honest-to-a-fault hero, says there's just no way he could possibly keep it from, well, anyone. And remember, unlike some royal families in Westeros I could mention, Jon doesn't believe in incest-intermarriage either.

He cannot lie... Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.

The final episodes are going to be hard for everyone, but this Jon and Dany relationship sounds like it's going to get all kinds of messy before it's all over.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres in April on HBO.