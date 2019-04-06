BTS is unstoppable. The seven-member K-pop group has kicked down the door to mainstream audiences in the U.S., scooped up awards, raked in new ARMYs, and pulled all our heartstrings in the process. Everywhere you look, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga seem to be there smiling, dancing, and debuting a new hair color. It would make sense that U.S.-based ARMYs are prepping themselves to see their boys walk the red carpet on fashion's biggest night. Will BTS attend the 2019 Met Gala? I can't say for certain, but there are a few signs the gang will be there serving looks.

Honestly, I feel like if anyone in entertainment or Hollywood knows what's good for them, then they should know to include BTS in whatever they're up to. That means you, Anna Wintour. ARMYs have obviously been doing a lot of work researching the likelihood of the boys attending fashion's iconic night, and they've put together a strong case. The Met Gala invite list is infamously private and exceptionally exclusive, which is part of what makes tuning in to watch it so much fun.

Here are a few of the signs that suggest BTS could end up strutting their stuff next to Rihanna.

1. Their schedule is suspiciously free that evening.

Right now, the boys are scheduled to perform two concerts on May 4 and May 5 in Los Angeles and two in Chicago on May 11 and May 12. Funnily enough, the Met Gala is scheduled on May 6 in New York City, which BTS has wide open.

While the idea of hopping a plane to New York City right after they finish up their concerts in LA might seem a bit extreme, a flight from LA to NYC only takes about five hours. That's practically nothing for these jet-setters.

It's not far fetched to think the boys will make their way to the east coast after their second LA show, swing by the Met Gala, and then scoot their way on up to Chicago, and still have a few days off for some regular ol' site-seeing.

Scheduling coincidence? ARMYs think not.

2. They have a relationship with the head of the 2018 Met Gala's musical performances, Baz Luhrmann.

OK, walk with me. Theatrical genius Baz Luhrmann was the director of all of the exclusive Met Gala musical performances in 2018, which checks out. The Gala is known for its over the top artistry and eclectic flair, which is also how Baz Luhrmann is defined in, like, the dictionary. Gee, who else can I think of who is like that? OH YEAH. BTS.

In October 2018, Luhrmann straight-up teased a collaboration with BTS on Twitter, which had ARMYs' heads exploding. At the time, he congratulated the boys on their TIME feature and casually mentioned he was looking forward to their "catch up in Seoul."

Seems like a "catch up" between Baz and BTS would also be a great time to plan a potential 2019 Met Gala performance, right?

3. They have a close relationship with this year's fashion house Met Gala sponsor, Gucci.

Oh, what's that? Just the most obvious puzzle piece in this entire equation?

This year's Met Gala fashion house sponsor is Gucci, who just happens to be tightly linked to BTS in a freak-ton of ways. First, the boys stomped the stage at the Melon Music Awards rocking head-to-toe Gucci.

Oh yeah, then there's that whole piece about how Gucci just went ahead and made a "persona" themed fashion show which also happens to be included in the title of BTS' impending comeback album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

Like, hello? I will be offended if this doesn't come to fruition.

4. They're fashion icons in their own right.

I dare you to find one trend, one article of clothing, one accessory, or one hair color these boys can't pull off. They'll rock several lewks in one music video alone. Over the course of their career, they've dipped and flowed between sleek and sophisticated, loose and bohemian, edgy and fierce, and glamorous and gaudy with the ease of an expert ice skater.

Come on, Wintour. Do the right thing, here.

Fans will simply have to tune in to see if their fashion/BTS dreams come true. In the meantime, I literally see you Gucci.