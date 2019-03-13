Will she or won't she? That is the question on every Arianator's mind as pop music's reigning princess gets closer and closer to the debut of her Sweetener World Tour. Set to officially kick off on Monday, March 18 in Albany, New York, the Sweetener World Tour is the upcoming fourth concert tour for Ariana Grande in support of her fourth and fifth studio albums. Titled Sweetener and Thank U, Next, the two albums were released within months of one another and spawned hits including, "No Tears Left to Cry" and Grande's first ever number one hit, "Thank U, Next." Both albums are composed of iconic and genre blending hits but one song in particular may not make it onto the setlist. Named after her former fiancé, the short interlude song may have fans wondering, will Ariana Grande sing "Pete Davidson" on tour?

My guess? A hard no. Unless you were living under a rock in 2018, you likely heard all about the up and down relationship between Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. But just incase you haven't, rumors began swirling about the pairs relationship back in May before PEOPLE revealed that Grande and Davidson were seeing one another. And then before anyone knew it, the couple was already getting matching tattoos and spending expansive time with one another before news of their engagement broke one month later. The happy couple attended events hand in hand, gushed about one another in the media but as fast as they got together they fell apart and went their separate ways.

Grande has been open about the difficulty of splitting from Davidson so adding a song to her setlist that is about and literally named after him might not be in her best interest. The song, which features Grande referring to him as her "soulmate" is less than two minutes long, so fans won't be missing much when it likely doesn't make the show. And with all other the other hits that Grande has amassed over the span of her wildly successful career, "Pete Davidson" won't even be missed. "Thank U, Next" (song) please.

Grande has been in rehearsals for the past month making sure that her upcoming show is the absolute best that it can be. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Grande has documented the efforts of her and her team working together to create a musical experience unlike any other for her fans attending the show. And though "Pete Davidson" is very likely to not show up on the setlist, Grande has hinted at what other songs might be on it instead.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked Grande if her song "Bad Idea" would make the cut, the songstress revealed that it would and she was "doing as much of the two new albums as possible."

In another tweet Grande revealed that the song "goodnight n go" from Sweetener would make the setlist as well as two songs from her debut album, Yours Truly (and I personally hope one of those will be "Tattooed Heart").

And one song besides "Pete Davidson" that fans should not expect to hear on this tour? "Bang Bang." While replying to a fan on Twitter, Grande revealed the upcoming tour will feature tons of new material as well as oldies that she and her fans enjoy. She jokingly then added "i mean unless y’all wanna hear bang bang again," indicating that she was sick of performing the song that she originally performed with fellow artists Jessie J and Nicki Minaj.

Fans of Grande are more than thrilled to see her on her upcoming tour after it was previously reported that the pop crooner was considering not even touring in the first place. In a series of tweets Grande revealed that she had been back and forth about the idea of going on tour, tweeting, "i kno. but i miss u. i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted."

But since Grande tweeted that back in Sep. 2018 she has found the inner strength and courage to kick off a tour that is sure to be like any other. When Grande hits the stage she won't need any man or song to remind her how much she is loved by all of her fans.