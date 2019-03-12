I have a confession to make, everyone. I still use archaic headphones with wires attached to them. Don't get me wrong: I think AirPods are awesome — I just haven't gotten a chance to grab a pair yet. By the time I'm ready to buy 'em, it looks like AirPods 2 might be on the market. Sure, Apple hasn't even confirmed such a product, but one rumor in particular has me asking an important question: Will Apple's AirPods 2 be announced on March 25? (ICYMI, that's when Apple's next keynote will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.) Elite Daily reached out to Apple to see if AirPods 2 would be announced on March 25, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Still, people have been talking about the possibility of new AirPods being announced on that date, and one rumor by Applesfera has me convinced that they're coming. As reported by TechCrunch, Applesfera has predicted that AirPods 2 will be announced on March 25, and that they'll hit the shelves on March 29. Apparently, a stock management source provided Applesfera with a screenshot that says the original Apple AirPods will be out of stock on March 28. Based off of that information, the publication came to terms with the fact that AirPods 2 *might* be announced during the keynote and hit the shelves later that week.

Cross your fingers and hope that the rumor is true, y'all.

Although the speculation seems promising, there's a different rumor that something else might be announced during Apple's March 25 keynote: a brand new TV streaming service. According to The Verge, there's been chatter that the upcoming Apple event will focus solely on services, which might put new AirPods and other devices to the wayside. Elite Daily reached out to Apple to confirm whether or not the company would unveil a new streaming service on March 25, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Still, the signs seem promising. Let's take the event's tagline into consideration. If you visit Apple's website and scroll down, you'll see the ad for its March 25 keynote. In a simple (yet mysterious) fashion, the banner says, "It's show time." That sounds to me like a streaming service is on its way, don't you think?

What makes the tagline even more convincing is the fact that it was already used in Apple's 2006 keynote event when iTV was initially announced, per The Verge. A coincidence? I think not.

Now that you know what might (or might not) be announced during Apple's March 25 keynote, you might be wondering how you can tune in and watch. Luckily, all you'll need is some internet connection. In order to follow along while the event is happening live, head to Apple's website and scroll down until you see the company's ad for its keynote event. Once you see it, click on it, and you'll be able to stream the show from Apple's site. FYI, the keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT, so mark your calendars accordingly.

Whether AirPods 2 are announced or not, something tells me that Apple has some exciting news up its sleeve.