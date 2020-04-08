Schitt's Creek may be over, but Dan Levy isn't opposed to revisiting the quirky small town. On Tuesday, April 7, CBC and Pop TV aired the series finale of Schitt's Creek, and it brought a satisfying end to the stories of Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose. However, according to Levy, Schitt's Creek Season 7 could really happen somewhere down the line, so there is hope for fans who are finding it hard to say goodbye.

When Levy announced on Instagram last year that Schitt's Creek Season 6 would be the show's final season, he made it clear that the decision to end the series was a deliberate creative choice, as it would bring about the ending that he had envisioned from the beginning. But even though Levy got to end the show on his own terms, he is still open to returning to the series for a potential follow-up. In an interview with Variety, Levy admitted he hopes there will be more Schitt's Creek someday:

I’ve been asked a lot about reboots. I was like, “At this point, if we reboot it, it’s just going to be a seventh season.” If an idea crosses my path that I feel like is deserving of our cast’s time, then let’s do it. I don’t know what it could possibly be at this point. But I would love to revisit these characters, and I would love to get to play with this cast again.

CBC

Levy even shared some fun ideas for post-finale episodes in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, imagining that an episode about David and Patrick's honeymoon would be ruined by rowdy spring breakers and an episode 25 years in the future would see the couple bickering on their front porch. But don't expect to see any new Schitt's Creek anytime soon. Although Levy did say he was open to a potential seventh season, he also clarified that he would only be into it for the perfect idea, and he does not have that idea right now.

It sounds like the cast will be totally down for all sorts of reunions, though. Levy said that if he didn't have a clear ending in mind for Schitt's Creek, he would have loved to keep working with the cast indefinitely. "If things were different, I could work with these people forever," Levy said. "Like, that could be it. It could be just Days of Our Lives, and we’re on Season 50."

For now, though, it's time for the Schitt's Creek cast to move on from the beloved comedy. While the ending may be pretty sad for fans, it does sound like there is some hope for a possible return in the future.