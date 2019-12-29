With 2020 just around the corner, now's the perfect time to reflect on what went down on the internet this past year. Chances are you found yourself in the Wikipedia rabbit hole plenty of times in 2019, continuously clicking from one topic to next. Don't worry, you're not the only one — the website raked in billions of visits over the past 12 months from visitors seeking to learn more on everything from the latest trends to historical events. Wikipedia's list of top searches in 2019 was just revealed, and it emphasizes all the pop culture everyone couldn't get enough of this year.

To mark the end of 2019, researcher Andrew G. West compiled Wikipedia's list of top searches in 2019, which include a whole slew of movies, television shows, and celebs that peaked our curiosity this year. Marvel fans won't be surprised to hear Avengers: Endgame came in number one on the list as the most viewed page on Wikipedia. The epic film and conclusion to Marvel's major story arc was also Google's most-searched movie of the year. Superhero blockbusters dominated the list this year, with Joker coming in seventh place, Captain Marvel in 13th place, and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 19th place.

Besides movies, fans will spot a few of their fave entertainers on Wikipedia's list. With an ever-growing following, pop singer Billie Eilish was the ninth most searched article on the website. The 18-year-old created plenty of buzz this year with the release of her album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list and was widely praised by critics.

Actor Keanu Reeves came in right after Eilish in 10th place. One of Hollywood's biggest names, Reeves celebrated his 55th birthday in September and made headlines when he stepped out with his new rumored girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. He was also in a trio of hit movies at the same time this past summer (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe, and Toy Story 4) so it's no wonder movie fans were checking up on him.

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As the 2020 presidential election gears up, the internet also searched for President Donald Trump, who came in at 18th place, and Representative Alexandra Ocasio- Cortez, who took the 25th spot on the list. There's really no better way to wrap up the year than by taking a walk down memory lane with Wikipedia’s most-searched list of 2019.

Check out the list of the top 25 Wikipedia searches in 2019 for yourself below: