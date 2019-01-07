If you were watching the Golden Globes, you might have been caught off guard when the network decided to censor Patricia Arquette as she was accepting her Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. So, why was Patricia Arquette bleeped in her 2019 Golden Globes speech? You might not have caught what she said, but her hilarious blooper has to do with her award-winning role on Escape at Dannemora.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, Arquette — who was unrecognizable as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell in the Showtime series — headed onto the stage to accept her award. After thanking her colleagues and the director, Ben Stiller, the actress's acceptance speech took a hilarious turn as she started poking fun at the extreme transformation she underwent for the role.

In the heat of the moment, she quipped, "[Thank you] Yoichi Art Sakamoto for my teeth... how many pairs of f*cked up teeth do you need?! i was BORN with f*cked up teeth!"

True to form, the network censored her words, and according to the The Los Angeles Times, Arquette later issued an equally funny apology backstage. "I didn't plan that," she reportedly said. "It was an unplanned F-bomb. I’m very sorry, this is a very elegant occasion. Dental traumas are true, trust me."

Twitter took notice as soon as it happened.

The actress has previously opened up about her extreme transformation for the role. In an interview with emmy magazine, she explained that while playing the former prison employee was one of the "best experiences" of her life, the makeover also took a toll.

"I was in this character for a long time and in this part for a long time. It was really interesting to gain that much weight," she told the publication of her transformation into Tilly Mitchell, according to Extra. "They would put alcohol on my skin every day. They used this tattoo and stipple sponge to make your skin more blotchy."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She continued:

"[It was] just kind of going through the world as this really invisible person. So interesting to see everybody’s response. And physically it was difficult and hard on your body and painful. I was just really glad for that part to be over."

The rest of the acceptance speech went without a hitch. In addition to laying the praise on director Ben Stiller ("I love Ben Stiller!" she shouted to the audience as soon as she took to the stage), Arquette also thanked her fellow nominees, who she was "inspired by all the time." Her field of nominees included Amy Adams, Connie Britton, Laura Dern, and Regina King.

Arquette also gave thanks to her hair and makeup team, the real prisoners the show was based on (and what she learned from them), and she thanked her co-star Benicio Del Toro, according to People. From the looks of her thank you list, it appears that it really took a village to make the acclaimed show come together.

Thankfully, it all paid off in Sunday night, and Arquette's quip about her teeth on stage at the show might be one of the most memorable moments of the Globes yet.