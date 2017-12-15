Why The December New Moon Is The Best Time To Join A Dating App

To find out why the December new moon is great for dating apps, look no further than its conjunctions with Saturn, Venus, and Uranus. Venus casts a love enchantment over everything that happens between Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, and Jan. 16, 2018. Uranus wants you to look beyond the physical realm, while Saturn grounds you in structure and imposes some obstacles. The three planets, working together, are opening up new ways of romantic connection in multiple dimensions. Since there's no better tool at our disposal to establish connections than the internet right now, look to it to open up your love life.

If you haven't joined a dating app before, then it's probably because you are opposed to the idea of certain kinds of romance. Examine the ways in which you have internalized boundaries and rigid ways of thinking about how love can or cannot happen. This is Saturn's influence, convincing you that miracles can only happen through repeating the same patterns. Uranus is here to disrupt that belief, upheaving Saturn's rigidity. Meanwhile, Venus will break down the walls you might have built up around love and connection.

Depending on what you need to heal during this new moon cycle, going on dating apps might be the perfect opportunity to suture your wounds around love and commitment. Here's how.

1. Dating Apps Will Help You Face Your Fears

A lot of people experience fear when they are on dating apps because the internet is quite literally a black mirror absorbing negative energy. This doesn't mean that the internet is to be avoided, but that it is a tool that can put us in better touch with our shadow selves. These shadow selves are the aspects of our personality that we want to cover up or suppress in various ways. Uranus is not going to allow you to keep your secret desires hidden anymore, not even from yourself. The person you meet online right now might be the one who draws your shadow self out.

This is also a time to examine the fears you have about love and use it as valuable information. What is under your fearfulness? Is it bitterness? Resentment? Disappointment? Shame? Uranus urges you to peel back the layers of your past and investigate the sources of your disenchantment. The healing powers of Venus are putting you in a good position to resolve that.

2. The Time Is Ripe For Long-Term Committments

Because of Venus' loving aspects and Saturn's stability, relationships that begin during this new moon cycle have a strong likelihood of becoming long-term. If you are looking for a true partnership that is capable of overcoming obstacles, then this is a ripe time to sign up for a dating app. Plenty of soulful relationships have started online.

If you are certain that you are only interested in casual relationships right now, then going on a dating app is much more preferable to dating within your friend circle. The people you date during this time will teach you a lot about what you need and don't need, and give you lessons that will manifest over Saturn's transit for the next two-and-a-half years. Even your short-term flings will have long-term consequences that contain important karmic lessons for you in this life.

3. Humanity Is On The Threshold Of Establishing New Forms Of Connection

Right now, humanity is living on the threshold between the Age of Pisces, which has become characterized by dogmatic relationships, and the Age of Aquarius, which is interested in radical love. At the beginning of the Age of Pisces, love and forgiveness radiated throughout relationships. Over time, these lessons have deteriorated. Pisces' interest in forgiveness and healing are important aspects of relationships, but they are not the only ones.

The Age Aquarius will be ruled by Uranus, which will be playing games with Venus in December's new moon. In the Age of Aquarius, the love and forgiveness that humans learned at the beginning of the Piscean Age will take roots. Visionary Aquarius will grow these roots into a higher level of consciousness about love. The internet is just one step on the ladder we are climbing on our way to higher realms, where the spiritual and physical realms all exist on the same plane. Dating apps are one important tool that will eventually teach us all the ways in which we are all connected and emanate from the same cosmic force. Once we discover this, we will be able to create new worlds rooted in Pisces' dream of love and peace.

