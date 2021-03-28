Bye, sisters. YouTube's reality competition series, Instant Influencer, is getting a major shakeup in its second season. A new host is coming, which may leave you wondering: Why isn't James Charles hosting Instant Influencer Season 2? The show is switching things up.

Instant Influencer debuted in April 2020 and racked up over 53 million viewers in its first month alone. Hosted by Charles, the show followed six emerging beauty YouTubers as they competed to become the next big social media influencer and win a $50,000 prize. Along the way, they participated in challenges with input from celebrity guest judges like Paris Hilton and Trixie Mattel.

When Instant Influencer was initially renewed in June 2020, Charles was set to host Season 2. But on Friday, March 26, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed Charles wouldn't be returning to Instant Influencer, without providing a reason for his departure. "We can confirm Season 2 of the YouTube originals series Instant Influencer will take a new creative direction, including a new host,” they said in a statement to Variety. “We thank James for a great first season, and look forward to building on the show’s success by expanding the opportunity to showcase a diversity of creators across the YouTube platform in our upcoming season.”

While Charles hasn't addressed the news, his social media bio still features Instant Influencer's tagline: "Blend, but don't blend in." Season 1 featured beauty and makeup creators, but it sounds like Season 2 may expand beyond the makeup world, although the exact YouTube genre Season 2 will focus on is currently unknown.

The announcement of Charles' replacement comes about a month after he was accused of "grooming" a 16-year-old fan. On Feb. 26, the alleged victim released a series of TikTok videos claiming Charles sent unsolicited nudes and pressured him to send nude pictures in return, even after finding out he was a minor. Charles issued a statement that same day, writing, "The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false."

The influencer admitted to sending the photos, adding the individual initially claimed he was 18. "After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats," Charles said.

Fans can expect new details about Season 2 of Instant Influencer to be announced in the coming weeks.