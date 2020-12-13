Vanish mode is now available for all Instagram users across the country, which means it's time to send some disappearing messages to your pals. If you've tried to use vanish mode but can't find the feature, you're probably wondering why you don't have vanish mode on Instagram. Here's what you should check to get started.

Instagram rolled out vanish mode to U.S. users on Dec. 9., as a new feature on its recently updated messaging platform, which now incorporates features from Facebook Messenger. With vanish mode, you'll be able to send messages that disappear after the reader leaves the chat thread, allowing you to share a silly GIF or spontaneous selfie that you don't want to stay in your chat history. It's kind of like Instagram's version of Snapchat. To use the function, you'll want to head to your DMs on Instagram via Messenger. To enter vanish mode, all you'll need to do is swipe up in an existing chat thread, and you can send your disappearing messages from there. If you want to exit vanish mode, just swipe up again and you'll return back to your regular chat.

If you're not seeing vanish mode on Instagram, you'll want double check that you have the updated version of messaging that integrates Facebook Messenger features. If you don't, you can easily update your Instagram messaging by tapping your DM icon at the top right of your screen. From there, you'll get a pop-up screen inviting you to upgrade to Messenger.

Another reason why you may not be seeing vanish mode is because the feature only works on one-on-one chats between people who are following each other on Instagram. That means you won't be able to use vanish mode when sending a message on a group chat.

Courtesy of Instagram

Since safety is a priority with the feature launch, you'll be notified whenever someone takes a screenshot of your chat on vanish mode. It's a good reminder to know that if you feel unsafe, you can always block someone or report a conversation.

Now that you've got vanish mode, you can enjoy sending your buddies those memes and messages without worrying about them sticking around.