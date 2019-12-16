It's that time of year to take a look back at all the memories that helped make 2019 what it was before turning the page to 2020. Luckily, Snapchat made it so much easier to take a look at the photos and videos you shared over the past 365 days, thanks to this year's Year In Review Story. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, you might be wondering why you don't have Snapchat's 2019 Year in Review Story. Where can you find the year-end Story that launched on Dec. 13? Unfortunately, if you don't see it already, there's a chance you might be out of luck this year.

If you haven't already, I'd recommend checking out your year-end compilation video sooner rather than later, since Snapchat says users' 2019 Stories will only be available for a limited time. To take a virtual trip down memory line and relive all the places, people, and activities that most defined the past year, open your Snapchat app and head to the Memories tab. Once you're there, head to to very top of the "Snaps" area to see your personalized year-end video, which should be labeled "A Look Back at 2019."

Unfortunately, some users have reported their video is nowhere to be found — and according to the company, there's a simple but disappointing explanation. To make your year-end compilation, Snapchat puts together a clip containing all the videos and photos you saved to your Memories over the course of 2019. So, if you didn't happen to save enough of your Snaps or you didn't use Snapchat enough over the past year, the tech giant won't have enough material to make you a video summing up your past year on the app. In short, you're out of luck.

From the sounds of things, it's too late to remedy the situation now if you're one of Snapchat's users who doesn't have a year-end Story to look back on. However, it's a good lesson to make it a habit to save your snaps to your Memories in 2020, so you have something to check out before 2021 comes around.

In the meantime, I'd recommend checking out the year-end compilations your friends are sharing to their Stories before they're gone.