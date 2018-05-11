Lately, in the realm of social media, Instagram has been all the rage. It's the talk of the town and the bell of the ball — particularly in the Stories department. On Thursday, May 10, Instagram announced emoji sliders, and they completely change the poll game. However, if you haven't been able to use the latest and greatest feature, you might be wondering why you don't have Instagram's emoji slider. Don't worry, I'm here to help you out.

Instagram officially announced this new groundbreaking feature in a blog post. If you haven't seen an emoji slider in any of your friends' Stories yet, it's a certain type of poll that allows users to answer questions on sliding scale, instead of hard yes-or-no responses. This allows Instagram users to accurately express how they're feeling about something. The best part is that the poll creator can choose what kind of emoji is used for the sliding scale. Whether you want people to show how "fire" something is, or how shocking something might be, the options are truly limitless.

Unfortunately, some people don't have this feature yet, and there are several reasons as to why this might be. It's not because Instagram hates you, or because there's a problem with your phone. I promise, it's nothing like that. Here are a few reasons as to why you may not have it. Don't worry — I can help you figure it out, and you can thank me later.

Your Instagram App Isn't Updated Giphy If your Instagram app isn't already completely updated, you probably won't be able to use the new emoji slider. However, there's a super easy fix. Just go to your phone's app settings, and make sure the Instagram application is completely up-to-date. Once you've ensured that it is, check back in to your Instagram sticker tray. There's a pretty good chance you'll see an emoji slider sticker as one of your many sticker options. Now, your polls are officially flawless. You're welcome.

It's Still Rolling Out Giphy If you've updated your phone and you still don't see the emoji slider poll sticker, it's probably because the feature is still super new, and it's still rolling out. Basically, all that means is that its distribution is in the process, and it hasn't hit your phone yet. But don't feel like you weren't a "chosen" user, or anything like that. Honestly, you'll probably be seeing it in the next few weeks, or even in the days to come. Patience is a virtue, my friends.